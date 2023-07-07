ST. PAUL, Minn. — A RBI single by Jace McCorkell in the bottom of the ninth lifted Yankton Post 12 to a 1-0 victory over Elkhorn North in the opening game of the Gopher Classic, Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Mac Ryken went 3-for-4 for Yankton. Drew Ryken, Luke Bernatow and McCorkell each had a hit.
For Elkhorn North, Chris Thiessen had three hits and Bodie Sellmeyer had two hits. Jett Grossart, Maverick Christiansen and Alex Uchtman each had a hit.
Josh Sheldon picked up the win in relief, pitching two scoreless innings. Mark Kathol started, allowing just five hits in seven innings. Isaiah Miller took the loss in relief.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the ninth. Cody Oswald reached on a dropped third strike, then advanced on a walk to Drew Ryken and a hit by Mac Ryken before scoring on McCorkell’s single.
Yankton (19-9) continues pool play today (Saturday), facing Millard West at 2 p.m. Post 12 faces two Minnesota teams, Buffalo and Hastings, on Sunday.
West Fargo 3, Yankton 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Casey Clemenson’s RBI double in the top of the eighth lifted the West Fargo Patriots to a 3-2 victory over Yankton in the Gopher Classic on Friday.
Landon Troftgruben doubled and singled, and Clemenson and Caleb Duerr each doubled for West Fargo. Trey Stocker, Caleb Anderson, Konner Entz and Aiden Wolf each had a hit in the victory.
Lucas Kampshoff, Matthew Sheldon, Drew Ryken and Mac Ryken each had one hit for Yankton, which scored both its runs in the second inning.
Entz struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. Carter Carlson started for West Fargo, striking out seven in his 4 2/3 innings of work. Josh Sheldon took the loss in relief of Samuel Kampshoff, who struck out two in his six innings of work.
Buffalo Wild Wings Tourn.
New Ulm Silver 6, Black Sox 5
BROOKINGS — New Ulm, Minnesota, outlasted the Yankton Black Sox 6-5 in the Buffalo Wild Wings youth baseball tournament, Friday in Brookings.
Beck Ryken doubled and singled, and Jace Sedlacek and Gavin Johnson each had two hits for Yankton. Sam Gokie doubled, and Tate Beste and Easton Feser each had a hit in the effort.
Christian Weier took the loss, going the distance.
The Black Sox (21-2) conclude pool play today (Saturday), facing the Watertown Red Sox at 2:30 p.m. and the Renner Dukes II at 5 p.m.
Aberdeen 6, White Sox 4
BROOKINGS — Aberdeen Smitty’s scored six runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 6-4 victory over the Yankton White Sox in the Buffalo Wild Wings baseball tournament, Friday in Brookings.
Brett Taggart had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Kaden Hunhoff, Dylan Howe and Noah Hansen each had a hit for the White Sox.
Taggart took the loss, striking out five in his three innings of work. Liam Villanueva struck out two in three innings of shutout relief.
The White Sox (8-16) conclude pool play with two games today, facing New Ulm, Minnesota, at 9:30 a.m. and Marshall, Minnesota, Orange at 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Summer Classic
Harrisburg MAG 11, Lakers 3
SIOUX FALLS — Harrisburg claimed an 11-3 victory over the Yankton Lakers in the Mid-Summer Classic baseball tournament on Friday at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls.
Easton Schelhaas had two hits for Yankton. Austin Conway, Thomas Kronaizl and Damian Janish each had a hit.
Conway took the loss, striking out six in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
The Lakers (15-16-1) conclude pool play today (Saturday), facing Sioux Falls Coast 2 Coast at 10 a.m.
Reds 11, S.F. Chargers 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Reds took control with a seven-run second inning on the way to an 11-1 victory over the Sioux Falls Chargers in the Mid-Summer Classic baseball tournament, Friday at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls.
Chase Cooley went 2-for-2 with at triple and two RBI for Yankton. Conrad Dixon went 2-for-3 with a triple. Lynij Welch also tripled. Sawyer Maibaum doubled, and Isaac Serck and Maxwell Weisenburger each had a hit in the victory.
Serck went the distance, striking out four in four innings of work.
The Reds (20-12) conclude pool play today (Saturday), facing Dassel-Cakota, Minnesota, at 10 a.m. and Pierre at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.