VERMILLION — For the second time in the 2021-22 basketball season, the South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off on the same day, but different sites.
The home teams won the first round Jan. 8, with the Coyote women handing South Dakota State a 65-42 loss in Vermillion and the Jackrabbit men giving USD an 84-65 loss in Brookings. Now, the Jackrabbit women and Coyote men will have a chance to avenge their losses to their rivals on their home floor.
For the USD men, it has been a tough road since the loss in Brookings, but a successful one nonetheless. The Coyotes are 6-1 since the loss, with their lone loss an overtime slip up against North Dakota State last week.
“We’re going to have a week to prepare, we’re much healthier, we’ve won six of seven,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “I think our guys are confident. We have a week where we can focus on ourselves.”
The Jackrabbit men on the other hand have continued their tear through Summit League play. SDSU remains unbeaten in conference play at 11-0, and has a three-game cushion on second place in the Summit League. After four straight 10-plus point victories, SDSU slipped past NDSU 80-76 and UND 70-64 over the last week.
For the Coyote men, it is revenge against their in-state rival. For the Jackrabbits, it is a season sweep of their in-state rival and an extension of their conference winning streak.
Meanwhile, in Brookings, the Coyote women are the unbeaten in conference play and hold the nation’s longest active winning streak (15 games). The SDSU women are not too far behind, having one conference loss (at USD) and scoring the ball well as of late.
The Jackrabbit women are 14-8 overall and 10-1 in conference play so far this season. Since the loss to South Dakota, the Jackrabbits are scoring 85.3 points per game and have allowed two opponents to hit the 50-point mark.
“Certainly, South Dakota State’s playing at a high level on both ends of the ball in the last six games,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Not only are they scoring very quickly, very efficiently, but they’re also getting stops at a very high level. We’re going to do our best to challenge them on both ends of the ball.”
The Coyote women have boasted the conference’s best defense all season, but have seen their fair share of close halves since the 23-point win over SDSU. USD is averaging 75.5 points per game offensively and allowing 53.8 points per game defensively since the first time these two teams met.
Frost Arena is a tough place to go in and win, as the Coyote women were swept in a pair of games there last season, but had one their lone game in Brookings in 2020. USD has a chance to keep their perfect record in conference going with a win.
The women’s game gets the day started at 2 p.m. inside Frost Arena in Brookings. The men will be the night cap at 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.