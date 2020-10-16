SIOUX FALLS — Yankton senior center fielder Paige Gullikson, junior first baseman Jenna Cox and sophomore C/3B Elle Feser were each named to the all-tournament team for the South Dakota Class A Fastpitch Tournament.
Gullikson batted .438 for the tournament, getting seven hits in 16 at-bats. She had one double, five RBI and six runs scored in the Gazelles’ four games.
Cos batted .529 (9-for-17) with four extra-base hits (2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run). She finished with seven RBI and six runs scored in the four games.
Feser batted a team-best .692 in the state tournament, going 9-for-13 with three doubles and a home run. She also had six RBI and seven runs scored.
Yankton went 2-2 in the state tournament.
