BERESFORD — Dakota Valley had three players record two hits each in a 10-5 victory over Beresford in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Hunter Beving had two doubles, and Eric Johnson doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns also had two hits. Ethan Redmond homered and drove in four runs. Chayce Montagne, Samuel Otten and Brenden Klassi each had a hit in the victory.
Josh Limmer went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Beresford. Beau Van Gelder also doubled. Payton Borah, Izaak Reed and Dayshon Adams each had a hit in the effort.
Kobey June pitched five innings, striking out five, for the win. Brad Christensen took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 8-2, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes 8, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Kelby VanDerWerff tossed six shutout innings, striking out seven, as Platte-Geddes blanked Parkston 8-0 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Landon Schulte doubled twice, driving in three, for Platte-Geddes. VanDerWerff doubled and singled. Myles Kott also had two hits. Nate Whalen doubled, and Grayson Hanson, Miles Huber and Kade Boltjes each had a hit in the victory.
Caden Lenz had two hits for Parkston. Cade Gemar, Josh Polreis and Jon Akre each had a hit in the effort.
VanDerWerff allowed five hits in the win. Kott struck out two in a scoreless seventh. Sutton Hohn took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
Platte-Geddes, 2-0, travels to Winner to face Winner-Colome on Monday. Parkston, 5-3, travels to Alexandria on Friday.
S.F. East 7-4, Lennox 4-3
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls East earned a doubleheader sweep of Lennox in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday at Harmodon Park.
Nick Lousbery went 3-for-3 with a double to lead East to a 7-4 victory in the opener.
Brooks Stein and Ty Schafer each had two hits for East. Garren Heinert added a triple in the win.
Camden Wulf doubled and singled, driving in two, for Lennox. Jace Bridges also had a double.
Brnson Moet went the distance for the win. Brock Anderson took the loss.
In the nightcap, Jaden Feterl doubled and singled to lead East to a 4-3 decision.
Trey Runge also had two hits in the win.
Four different players had one hit each for Lennox.
Aidan Beck picked up the win in relief, striking out three in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Peyton Eich took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
East, 9-11, travels to Mitchell for a doubleheader today (Wednesday).
Humboldt-Hartford 6, Garretson 5
HUMBOLDT — Cooper Manas doubled and singled, driving in two, to lead Humboldt-Hartford past Garretson 6-5 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Landry Knight had a double and three RBI for H-H. Tyler Lundborg also doubled in the win.
Caden Ideker pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the win in the scheduled nine-inning contest. Micah Warrington got the final four outs, striking out two, for the save. Loren Jacobson started for H-H, striking out seven in his six innings of work.
H-H, 10-7, travels to Colton on Thursday.
McCook-Miner 20, Colton 3
COLTON — McCook-Miner made quick work of Colton, rolling to a 20-3 victory in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Colton Spader had three hits to lead M-M’s 15-hit attack. Peyton Cleveland and Isaac Feldhaus each doubled and singled. Riley Genzlinger, Jaxon Kampshoff and Cole Papendick each had two hits. Tyce Ortman added a triple in the victory.
M-M, 3-5, hosts a rematch with Colton on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.