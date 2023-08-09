SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty was picked 11th in the 12-team Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason volleyball poll, announced Wednesday.
Defending national champion Jamestown drew the top spot with five first place votes and 101 points. Concordia (99) and Northwestern (95) each drew three first place votes. Midland (88) drew the other top pick.
Mount Marty garnered 21 points, finishing four behind Doane and three ahead of Briar Cliff.
The Lancers, 7-19 overall and 2-14 in GPAC play a season ago, open the 2023 season with a tournament in Bourbonnais, Illinois. They open the home and GPAC seasons on Sept. 6 against Doane.
POLL: 1, Jamestown 101 points (5 first place votes); 2, Concordia 99 (3); 3, Northwestern 95 (3); 4, Midland 88 (1); 5, Dakota Wesleyan 70; 6, College of Saint Mary 67; 7, Hastings 58; 8, Dordt 48; 9, Morningside 36; 10, Doane 25; 11, Mount Marty 21; 12, Briar Cliff 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.