Schneider Cards Hole-In-One

James Schneider shot a hole-in-one while golfing at Fox Run Golf Course on Tuesday. Schneider made the ace on Hole No. 8, hitting the 127-yard shot with a 54-degree wedge. Golfing with Schneider were Randy Kussman, Dale Hoxeng and Randy Gross.

 Submitted Photo

James Schneider shot a hole-in-one while golfing at Fox Run Golf Course on Tuesday.

Schneider made the ace on Hole No. 8, hitting the 127-yard shot with a 54-degree wedge.

