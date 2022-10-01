SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty finished fourth in the men’s race and fifth in the women’s race of the Briar Cliff Invitational, held Saturday.
South Dakota State won the men’s title with 18 points. Dordt (66) was second, followed by Buena Vista (77) and Mount Marty (106).
The top three finishers in the 8,000-meter race were unattached: Will Lohr (25:10.56), Eli Sailsbury (25:13.75) and Jacob Knodle (25:17.15).
Mount Marty was led by Brian Santiago, who placed 18th in 26:28.70. Cristobal Gonzalez (27:36.11) was 25th, Tague Tvedt (28:03.93) was 37th, Carson Means (28:16.01) was 42nd and Liam Vidas (28:32.49) was 47th for the Lancers.
Dordt won the women’s title, 17 to 44 over South Dakota State. Morningside (86), Buena Vista (122) and the Lancers (146) rounded out the top five.
Emma Ralston, running unattached, won the 5,000-meter women’s race in 17:46.99. Dordt’s Jessica Kampman (17:53.64) and Kristine Honomichl (17:58.61) finished second and third.
Kiah Trainor led MMU, placing 37th in 20:11.36. Emily Johnson (21:01.15 was 45th, Leighton Mlady (22:06.45) was 60th, Gracie Rippen (22:35.96) was 65th and Bree Eisenhauer (22:52.76) was 69th to complete the Lancers’ scoring.
Also for MMU, Emma Neises (23:13.28) was 72nd, Grace Holys (23:36.05) was 77th and Madison Howard (24:24.99) was 82nd.
Mount Marty travels to the Dordt Invitational on Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.