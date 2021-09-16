IRENE — Bon Homme spoiled a milestone occurrence by Irene-Wakonda’s Nora O’Malley, rallying to a 20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16, 15-5 victory over the Eagles in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
In the match, O’Malley recorded two ace serves, giving her 100 on her career.
Olivia Bures had 13 kills and Erin Heusinkveld had seven kills and four blocks for Bon Homme. Kenadee Kozak also had four blocks. Jaden Kortan finished with 28 assists and three ace serves. Jenna Duffek added eight ace serves in the victory.
Emma Orr finished with eight kills and 12 assists for Irene-Wakonda. Katie Knodel had six kills and 18 digs. Willa Freeman posted 17 digs. O’Malley also had three blocks and eight digs for the Eagles.
Both teams head to tournaments on Saturday. Bon Homme (3-5) hosts its annual Cavalier Clash, while Irene-Wakonda (3-7) heads to the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament.
Bon Homme won the JV match 25-21, 25-23. Irene-Wakonda claimed the C-match 25-20, 25-16.
Freeman 3, TDA 2
FREEMAN — Freeman rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim a 25-21, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Kate Miller finished with 25 kills, 21 digs and four blocks to power Freeman. Erin Uecker had eight kills, three blocks and 15 digs. Lily Wipf had eight kills and 14 digs. Paige Auch posted 28 assists. Ava Ammann had 21 assists and 15 digs. Cami Fransen added 10 digs in the victory.
For TDA, Gracey Schatz had 20 kills and 13 digs to lead the way. Hannah Stremick posted 40 assists and 18 digs. Megan Reiner finished with 13 kills, three blocks and 33 digs. Emma Fink had 21 digs and Maddy Jones added 19 digs in the effort.
Freeman plays in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament on Saturday in Emery. TDA, 4-3, travels to Wessington Springs on Monday.
Neligh-Oakdale 3, Niobrara-Verdigre 2
NELIGH, Neb. — Neligh-Oakdale outlasted Niobrara-Verdigre 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 14-25, 15-10 in Niobrara Valley Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Emma Boggs had 12 kills and Hailey Horstmann had three ace serves for Neligh-Oakdale. Riley Martensen posted six assists in the victory.
Neligh-Oakdale, 3-5, plays in the Chambers-Wheeler Central Round Robin Tournament on Saturday. Niobrara-Verdigre, 2-7, hosts West Holt on Tuesday.
Parker 3, Alcester-Hudson 1
PARKER — Katie Bialas and Brooke Berens each had 11 kills to lead Parker past Alcester-Hudson 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Alexis Even posted 24 assists, with Terryn Fuller adding 12 assists. Halle Berens added nine kills in the victory.
Roni Rhead led Alcester-Hudson with 11 kills. Ella Serck had 16 assists and 16 digs. Emma Moller posted 17 digs. Elly Doering and Jenna Manning each had 14 digs, and Hannah Ahart added 11 digs for the Cubs.
Both teams will play in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall.
MCM 3, Beresford 1
MONTROSE — Brandy Pulse had 15 kills and 13 digs to lead McCook Central-Montrose past Beresford 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-12 in Big East Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Michaela McCormick and Katelyn Lueth each had eight kills for MCM, with McCormick also recording 11 digs and three ace serves. Brianna Even finished with 36 assists and 14 digs. Abby Roling added 13 digs in the victory.
Kara Niles and Savannah Beeson each had five kills, with Beeson also posting 10 digs, for Beresford. Larissa Tiedeman had 11 assists. Rachel Zanter finished with 14 digs and Autumn Namminga added 11 digs for the Watchdogs.
MCM, 4-9, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Monday in Salem. Beresford, 1-8, plays in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall.
Dakota Valley 3, Canton 0
CANTON — Dakota Valley earned a 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Canton in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Madeline Stout had nine kills and Jorja VanDenHul posted seven kills for Dakota Valley. Logan Miller finished with 27 assists. Sammi Archer had six kills and 14 digs. Kate Van Rooyan had 13 digs, Reagan Van Rooyan posted 12 digs and Sophie Tuttle added 11 digs in the victory.
Dakota Valley, 8-1, travels to West Central on Tuesday.
EPJ 3, Tea Area 0
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson earned a 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 victory over Tea Area in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Bentlee Kollbaum and Josie Curry led a balanced EPJ attack, each with five kills and five blocks. Sophia Giorgio finished with 21 assists. Alyssa Chytka had 23 digs and two ace serves. Ashley Brewer and Natalie Heuertz each posted nine blocks. Danica Torrez added 14 digs and four blocks in the victory.
Mara Grant led Tea Area with eight kills. Ryen Hawkey and Lizzy Spah each had six kills. Jillian Heunink posted 25 assists and Cassidy Gors added 20 digs for the Titans.
EPJ, 7-3, plays in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall. Tea Area, 6-5, travels to Vermillion on Tuesday.
Wynot 3, Hartington-Newcastle 0
WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot swept Hartington-Newcastle 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
For Hartington-Newcastle, Erin Meisenheimer led the way with five kills and seven digs. Alivia Morten posted 11 assists and two ace serves. Mani Lange had 14 digs. Kennadi Peitz added 10 digs and two ace serves for the Wildcats.
Wynot, 6-2, travels to Laurel for a triangular with Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Wakefield on Sept. 23. Hartington-Newcastle, 2-9, hosts Bloomfield on Tuesday.
Madison 3, Vermillion 0
MADISON — Audrey Nelson finished with 15 kills and five blocks to lead Madison to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 sweep of Vermillion in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Kylie Krusemark had 23 assists and two ace serves for Madison. Amanda Vacanti also had two ace serves, Maycee Theede posted 11 digs and Karley Lurz had two blocks in the victory.
Brooklyn Voss led Vermillion with 10 kills. Brooke Jensen posted eight kills. Claire Doty finished with 20 assists. Kelsey O’Neill had 17 digs, Kara Klemme had 12 digs and Annika Barnett added two ace serves for the Tanagers.
Madison, 8-4, takes on Chamberlain on Tuesday. Vermillion, 3-4, plays in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
VIBORG — Bridgewater-Emery remained undefeated on the season, claiming a 25-10, 25-13, 25-13 victory over Viborg-Hurley in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Julia Weber had 12 kills, and Casey Meyer posted seven kills, 12 assists and two ace serves for Bridgewater-Emery. Kaitlyn Roskens had 11 assists and seven digs. Cara Meyer posted 10 digs and six ace serves. Morgan Uptografft and Taylor Scholenkamp each had seven kills in the victory.
Delana Mach and Coral Mason each had four kills and 10 digs for Viborg-Hurley. Mataya Vannorsdel added six assists.
Both teams play in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament on Saturday in Emery.
GV Tri.
Gayville-Volin 3, Centerville 0
GAYVILLE — Jadyn Hubbard had 15 kills and nine digs to lead Gayville-Volin past Centerville 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 in a volleyball triangular hosted by Gayville-Volin on Thursday.
Molly Larson posted nine kills and 16 digs for Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson added 29 digs in the victory.
Mya Bendt had four kils and Macey Hostettler had 12 assists for Centerville. Kiylee Westra added two ace serves.
Centerville 3, FA-M 0
GAYVILLE — Bailey Hansen posted nine kills to lead Centerville past Freeman Academy-Marion 25-13, 25-7, 25-11 in a volleyball triangular hosted by Gayville-Volin on Thursday.
Thea Gust, Sophie Eide and Mya Bendt each had six kills, with Bendt also posting two ace serves. Macey Hostettler had six ace serves and Kiylee Westra added three ace serves in the victory.
Emma McConniel had 11 digs and Alivea Weber had seven digs and two kills for Freeman Academy-Marion.
Centerville, 2-7, plays in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall.
Gayville-Volin 3, FA-M 0
GAYVILLE — Jadyn Hubbard posted 18 kills, eight digs and four ace serves to lead Gayville-Volin past Freeman Academy-Marion in a volleyball triangular hosted by Gayville-Volin on Thursday.
Molly Larson posted 13 kills, 17 digs and two ace serves for Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson had 38 assists and Liz Marshall added seven kills in the victory.
Emma McConniel had 11 digs and Alivea Weber added two kills for Freeman Academy-Marion.
Gayville-Volin, 8-2, plays in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday. FA-M (0-10) heads to Corsica to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Sept. 23.
