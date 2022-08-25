The Yankton Gazelles fell to the Dakota Valley Panthers in straight sets, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14, in their volleyball home opener at YHS Gym Thursday night.
Yankton falls to 0-2 on the campaign, while Dakota Valley opens their season 1-0.
Gazelles head coach Chelsea Law acknowledged the challenge of playing the Panthers, who finished third in Class A last season under head coach Mary Miller. Law added that the game was a learning experience for the team tonight.
“You can see our competitiveness and our defense,” Law said. “We served well tonight. We made a few errors, but overall, our serving was aggressive. We got them out a system. That’s what you want to do.”
After Dakota Valley scored the opening point, Yankton scored the next three to take an early 3-1 lead. However, the Panthers would score the next six kills to take a 7-3 lead, prompting a Yankton timeout.
The teams went back-and-forth through the first set. Up 16-12, DV went on their second 6-0 run of the set to take a 22-12 lead. Yankton would get five of the next seven kills to draw within seven at 24-17, but DV would get the set-clinching kill on the next round.
“We got a couple errors in a row,” Law said. “We can’t get down on ourselves. We give them that little window of opportunity, and teams like (Dakota Valley) are going to take it.
“We have to make sure that we are seizing opportunities and not letting a few errors get us down. (We need to) be aggressive and be confident in ourselves.”
The second set started out back-and-forth, as the teams were tied 11-11 through the first half of the second set. However, Dakota Valley seized control of the set and kept the Gazelles from being able to put a run together. When Yankton would score a point, the Panthers would respond with three or four as they were able to control play and win the set 25-16.
“(The Panthers) have more experience playing together,” Law said. “That experience is going to show when you can go 3-1 on a run. What we have to get to be able to do is to use our competitive edge and use our defense to tap back at (our opponents).”
Yankton’s roster does not feature a senior while Dakota Valley has four seniors on their roster (Kate VanRooyan, Regan VanRooyan, Jorja Van Den Hul, and Logan Miller).
In the third set, DV got out to an early 6-1 lead. Yankton fought back to get within two at 6-4, but the Panthers went on an 8-0 run to take a 14-4 lead. The Gazelles did not get any closer than nine points as Dakota Valley saw out the 25-14 set win.
Still, the Gazelles showed perseverance throughout the entire game and played some competitive volleyball the rest of the way.
“(Our team) can’t decide that late that you want to come back and get it,” Law said. “We have to stay with that momentum all the time. That’s going to be something we have to work on (with) how do you keep that hustle momentum through a game all the time? That comes with experience.”
For the Gazelles, junior Camille McDermott led the team with 16 digs and 22 assists while junior Macy Drotzmann led the team with 7 kills.
On the Dakota Valley side of things, Kate VanRooyan led the Panthers with 22 digs while Logan Miller had 22 sets and freshman Claire Munch and sophomore Addison Kleis led DV with seven kills each.
Law praised the efforts given from juniors McDermott, Drotzmann, and fellow juniors Payton Moser and Ava Koller in the contest.
“(Camille) is a hustler and a great setter,” Law said. “Payton Moser played good defense. She was (playing well). Macy Drotzmann can swing hard when she’s on and she hits those shots. Also with Ava Koller, there’s four strong girls that (play well). We want to make sure they’re getting more reps all the time because they played well.”
The Gazelles open a four-game road trip against Harrisburg at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30. Dakota Valley plays at Tri-Valley High School at 6:45 p.m. the same night.
In the JV match, Dakota Valley came away with a 25-21, 25-10 victory. In the sophomore match, DV took both sets 25-15 for a 2-0 win.
