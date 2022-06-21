BERESFORD — Vermillion Post 1 scored eight runs in the fourth inning to claim a 16-3 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Jake Jensen went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Vermillion. Jack Kratz doubled and singled. Charlie Ward and Clayton Sorenson each had two hits. Willis Robertson had a hit and three RBI. T.J. Tracy and Carter Mart each had a hit in the victory.
Robert Watkins doubled for B-AH. Isaiah Richards, Isaac Ward and Dominic Van Egdom each had a hit in the effort.
Sorenson pitched three innings, striking out two, for the win. Ryne Klungseth took the loss.
Vermillion travels to Dakota Valley today (Wednesday). B-AH hosts Volga on Thursday.
