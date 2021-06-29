SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Fire earned a doubleheader split with the South Dakota Phoenix in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Yankton used a five-run second inning to claim the opener 5-4.
Lainie Keller doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Hannah Christopherson, Emma Heine and Brenna Steele each had a hit.
Sierra Brown had a double and two RBI for the Phoenix. Makayla Hudson, Sam Mallinger, JaLynn Gohman, Kaija Mork, Gaby Schroder and Hannah Parliament each had a hit in the effort.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out four. Mallinger took the loss, striking out nine.
The Phoenix bounced back, scoring seven runs in each of the first two innings of an 18-2 victory over Yankton in the nightcap.
Mork went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Phoenix. Brown also had two hits. Kylee Slocum, Ella Peterson, Hudson, Jaylee Stack and Parliament each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese, Keller, Heine, Steele and Kelsey O’Neill each had a hit for Yankton.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
Yankton, 17-23-1, plays in the Ringneck Tournament, beginning Friday in Sioux Falls.
Hartford 3-11, Fury Red 1-4
HARTFORD — The Hartford Sparx 18-under squad earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Fury Red 16-under squad in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Hartford built an early lead and held on for a 3-1 victory.
Addy Kramer, Avery Evans, Grace Harden, Taylor Kunzweiler, Caitlyn Maa and Brooke Opitiz each had a hit for Hartford.
For Yankton, Gracie Brockberg, Elle Feser, Hannah Sailer and Tori Vellek each recorded a hit.
Harden picked up the win, striking out five. Bailey Sample took the loss, also striking out five.
Hartford scored six runs in the first and coasted to an 11-4 victory in the nightcap.
McKenna Sichmeller and Kunzweiler each had two hits for Hartford. Kramer homered, Brown doubled and Opitiz, Harden, Maa, Evans, Jenna Lueth and Riley Morrison each had a hit in the victory.
Brooklyn Townsend and Sample each doubled and singled for Yankton. Annika Gordon, Feser, Vellek and Sailer each had two hits. Brockberg and Izzy Wintz each had a hit.
Kunzweiler picked up the win, striking out four. Gordon took the loss.
Yankton, 33-10-4, plays in the Ringneck Tournament, beginning Friday in Sioux Falls.
Pender 6, Fury Black 3
NORFOLK, Neb. — Pender used a six-run fifth inning to down Yankton Fury Black 6-3 in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Chandler Cleveland had two hits and Payton Moser homered for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky also had a hit for Fury Black.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss, striking out six.
Norfolk 9, Fury Black 0
NORFOLK, Neb. — Jessica Schmidt had two doubles and two RBI to help spark the Norfolk Golden Girls past Yankton Fury Black 9-0 in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Henley Morris doubled and singled, and Kaia Kollmar had two hits for Norfolk. Reilly Vrbsky doubled in the win.
Camryn Koletzky had the lone Yankton hit.
Olivia Binde took the loss, striking out four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.