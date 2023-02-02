WAGNER — Ashlyn Koupal and Shalayne Nagel combined for 45 points and 16 rebounds as Wagner downed Andes Central-Dakota Christian 67-49 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Ashlyn Koupal finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven blocked shots for Wagner. Nagel posted 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Macy Koupal scored nine points. Emma Yost added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in the victory.
Allison Muckey posted 13 points and five rebounds for AC-DC. Josie Brouwer and Mahpiya Irving each had 10 points, with Irving recording four assists and Brouwer posting three steals. Halle Olson added eight blocked shots for the Thunder.
Wagner, 15-1, faces Viborg-Hurley on Saturday in Yankton. AC-DC, 11-2, travels to Colome today (Friday).
AC-DC won the JV game 38-30.
ANDES CENT.-DC (11-2) 10 16 10 13 — 49
WAGNER (15-1) 14 18 15 20 — 67
Mid-State Conf.
Crofton 55, Cedar Catholic 50
PIERCE, Neb. — Crofton overcame a 31-18 halftime deficit to claim a 55-50 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the semifinals of the Mid-State Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Pierce.
The victory propelled the second-seeded Warriors to a championship game matchup against top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday in Pierce. Guardian Angels handed Crofton its lone setback of the season, a 45-31 contest on Dec. 10.
Ellie Tramp led Crofton (18-1) with 18 points and three steals. Lexie Wiebelhaus scored 15 points. Sammie Allen added 10 points and four steals.
Makenna Noecker scored a game-high 27 points for Cedar Catholic (15-5), which will face Pierce in the third place game on Saturday in Pierce. Katy Jones added 11 points for the Trojans.
Other Games
Vermillion 62, Sioux Falls Christian 55
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers were able to score 20 points in the second quarter to make it a one point game at half. Vermillion beat the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers 62-55 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Vermillion was led by Brooke Jensen, who scored 16 points. Kasey Hanson followed with 13 points.
Ellie Lems put up 28 points in the game for the Chargers.
Both teams will be competing in the Dak XII/ NEC Clash on Saturday. Vermillion, 16-0, faces Hamlin. Sioux Falls Christian, 13-2, faces Sisseton.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN (13-2) 16 12 12 15 — 55
VERMILLION (16-0) 7 20 18 17 — 62
Platte-Geddes 42, Scotland 40
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes overcame a nine point deficit at halftime to win 42-40 over Scotland in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Regan Hoffman and Hadley Hanson both scored 10 points to lead Platte-Geddes.
The Scotland Highlanders were led by Trinity Beitz, who put up 10 points.
Platte-Geddes, 7-8, hosts Miller on Saturday. Scotland, 9-7, will host Gregory on Feb. 10.
SCOTLAND (9-7) 9 10 7 14 — 40
PLATTE-GEDDES (7-8) 6 4 25 7 — 42
Centerville 65, Marty 33
CENTERVILLE — Thea Gust scored 23 points and had five assists to lead Centerville past Marty 65-33 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Bailey Hansen and MaKayla Heesch each had 11 points, with Hansen grabbing 11 rebounds and Heesch recording three steals. Lillie Eide added eight points and eight rebounds for the Tornadoes.
Genesis Patterson led Marty with 19 points.
Centerville, 12-3 travels to Canton on Tuesday. Marty heads to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour today (Friday).
MARTY (4-9) 6 6 13 8 — 33
CENTERVILLE (12-3) 14 12 20 19 — 65
Viborg-Hurley 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27
EMERY — Coral Mason scored a game-high 28 points to lead Viborg-Hurley past Bridgewater-Emery 56-27 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Mason also had five rebounds and four steals for the Cougars. Shelby Lyons had eight points and four steals. Estelle Lee added seven points and four assists in the victory.
Hayden Hofer led Bridgewater-Emery with 11 points.
Viborg-Hurley heads to Yankton to face Wagner on Saturday. Bridgewater-Emery travels to Gayville-Volin today (Friday).
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 48-10.
VIBORG-HURLEY (14-1) 19 11 15 11 — 56
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (2-12) 5 1 12 9 — 27
Dakota Valley 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 17
ELK POINT — Jorja Van Den Hul posted a double-double and two other Dakota Valley players scored in double figures as the Panthers downed rival Elk Point-Jefferson 54-17 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Melina Snoozy went 4-of-6 from three-point range, finishing with a game-high 16 points and three steals, for Dakota Valley. Van Den Hul had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Emersen Mead added 10 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Josie Curry scored five points for EPJ.
Dakota Valley plays Tiospa Zina in the Dakota XII/Northeast Conference Clash on Saturday in Madison. Elk Point-Jefferson plays Aberdeen Roncalli in the Clash.
DAKOTA VALLEY (5-10) 12 14 18 10 — 54
ELK POINT-JEFF. (7-7) 7 2 4 4 — 17
