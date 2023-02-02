WAGNER — Ashlyn Koupal and Shalayne Nagel combined for 45 points and 16 rebounds as Wagner downed Andes Central-Dakota Christian 67-49 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.

Ashlyn Koupal finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven blocked shots for Wagner. Nagel posted 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Macy Koupal scored nine points. Emma Yost added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in the victory.

