Tea Area used a six-run fourth inning to rally past Yankton 13-11 in high school girls’ softball action on Monday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Emily Froendt went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI for Tea Area. Emersyn Erck and Skyler Haines each had two doubles and a single. Ava Opland and Preslie Benning each had two hits. Kalli Boom, Jaycie Babb and Nevaeh Berg each had a hit in the victory.
Camryn Koletzky went 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBI for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs scored. Emma Herrboldt doubled and singled. Tori Vellek and Emma Eichacker each had two hits. Elle Feser homered, driving in three. Mikayla Humpal doubled. Payton Moser and Kyra Tjeerdsma each had a hit for the Gazelles.
Froendt picked up the win. Grace Behrns took the loss, striking out eight in the seven-inning contest.
Tea Area, 3-1, hosts Lennox on Friday. Yankton, 3-2, hosts Sturgis on Thursday.
Bon Homme 14, FMFA 8
FREEMAN — Bon Homme built a 9-0 lead and held on for a 14-8 victory over the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix in high school softball action on Monday.
Raelee Lanphear went 2-for-4 with a home run and Nevaeh Myers tripled twice for Bon Homme. Taryn Crites also had two hits, driving in three runs. Taycee Ranek and Kenadee Kozak each triple. Jurni Vavruska doubled. Jersie Schonebaum added a hit in the victory.
Vaida Ammann went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Harli Ross doubled and singled for the Phoenix. Savanna Timmerman had two hits and Claire Loofbourrow added a hit in the effort.
Olivia Kaul went the distance in the win, striking out eight. Ross took the loss.
Bon Homme, 3-0, is scheduled to play in the Gayville-Volin Invitational on April 29. The Phoenix, 2-1, are scheduled to host a quadrangular on Saturday.
Wagner 17, Avon 7
WAGNER — Wagner scored nine runs in the first inning and held on for a 17-7 victory over Avon in high school softball action on Monday.
Emma Yost had a triple, a double and four RBI for Wagner. Libby Kotab, Ravyn Medricky and SheaLee Turner each had a hit in the victory.
McKenna Kocmich doubled and singled, and Jordyn Voigt had two hits for Avon. Macy Voigt homered. Ashley Tolsma posted a triple and three RBI. Karlie DeVries doubled. Rilyn Thury, Kaeli Wallinga and Abby Gretschmann each had a hit for the Pirates.
Lydia Yost picked up the win, striking out four in her three innings of work. Macy Voigt took the loss.
Wagner, 2-2, hosts Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy on April 24. Avon, 0-2, travels to Viborg-Hurley on April 27.
Vermillion 15, S.F. Christian 0
VERMILLION — Vermillion posted eight hits, including seven for extra bases, in a 15-0 rout of Sioux Falls Christian in high school softball action on Monday.
Kristen Moser tripled and doubled, and Chandler Cleveland went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Vermillion. MaKenzie Richardson also tripled. Mya Halverson, Bailey Baylor and Shaelynn Puckett each doubled in the victory.
Kelly Sevold’s single was the lone Chargers hit.
Halvorson struck out four and allowed one hit in the three-inning contest for the win. Bailey Johnson took the loss.
Vermillion, 2-0, travels to Tri-Valley on Friday. The Chargers, 0-2, host Beresford on Thursday.
Dakota Valley 11, Madison 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley used a pair of big innings to claim an 11-0 victory over Madison in high school softball action on Monday.
Emma Wiese had two hits and Annie Bourne doubled for Dakota Valley. Logan Wagner, Mia Riibe, Rachel Voegeli, Addie Dickson, Ashlynn Stusse and Avry Trotter each had a hit in the victory.
Amanda Vacanti had two of Madison’s three hits. Cambree Hunsley also had a hit for the Bulldogs.
Voegeli pitched four innings, striking out seven, for the win. Vacanti took the loss, striking out five.
Dakota Valley, 7-0, hosts Sioux Falls Christian on April 24. Madison, 0-2, travels to Castlewood today (Tuesday).
Alcester-Hudson 14-12, ORR 1-3
ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson pounded out 26 runs on the way to a doubleheader sweep of Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in high school softball action on Monday.
In the opener, Emma Moller homered and doubled at the plate, and struck out 16 batters in the circle as the Cubs claimed a 14-1 victory.
Delta Pies doubled and singled for Alcester-Hudson. Paxtyn Moller and Ella Serck each doubled. Sarah Ebert and Jaeley Christensen each had a hit in the victory.
Kailey Pearson had the lone ORR hit.
Hayden Oftedal took the loss.
The Cubs completed the sweep with a 12-3 victory in the nightcap.
Emily Winquist had two hits and Emma Moller doubled for Alcester-Hudson. Christensen, Paxtyn Moller, Serck and Pies each had a hit in the victory.
Eva Sheeks had the lone ORR hit.
Paxtyn Moller struck out seven in three innings of work. Emma Moller struck out five in two innings of shutout relief. Sheeks took the loss.
Alcester-Hudson, 3-0, travels to Colman-Egan today (Tuesday). ORR, 1-3, travels to Castlewood for a triangular with Deuel and Castlewood on Saturday.
West Central 15, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
HARTFORD — West Central held Elk Point-Jefferson to one hit in a 15-0 victory over the Huskies in girls’ high school softball action on Monday.
Emillee Stofferahn went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBI for West Central. Izzi Parsons went 3-for-3. Jocelyn Nilson and Kadence Lupkes each doubled and singled. Kaylee Olson and Sophie Rolfson each had a hit in the victory.
Grace Griffin had the lone Huskies hit.
Stofferahn struck out eight in the four-inning contest for the win. Danica Torrez took the loss.
West Central makes the short trip to Tea Area on Saturday. EPJ is scheduled for a triangular at Viborg-Hurley on April 24.
