Tea Area used a six-run fourth inning to rally past Yankton 13-11 in high school girls’ softball action on Monday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.

Emily Froendt went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI for Tea Area. Emersyn Erck and Skyler Haines each had two doubles and a single. Ava Opland and Preslie Benning each had two hits. Kalli Boom, Jaycie Babb and Nevaeh Berg each had a hit in the victory.

