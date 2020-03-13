State tournaments are on hold.
At the request of Gov. Kristi Noem, the remainder of the South Dakota State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament was postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the South Dakota High School Activities Association announced Friday morning before the day’s games in Spearfish could begin.
In addition, the SDHSAA announced that all state basketball tournaments for next weekend — Class AA boys and girls in Sioux Falls, Class A boys and girls in Rapid City, and Class B boys in Aberdeen — are also postponed.
The Visual Arts competition is also postponed, while the Student Council Convention, all Region music contests and All-State Band scheduled for later this month are canceled.
The decision was made following conversations between the SDHSAA, Governor’s Office, and the Department of Health, according to SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.
“We will evaluate the future of the postponed events in concert with those same entities,” he said. “The safety of everyone involved is our foremost concern, followed by exploring all options to provide the student-athletes with the opportunity to finish their season.”
Summit League Cancels All Spring Sports Competitions
SIOUX FALLS — Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple announced Friday that all spring sports have been cancelled given the current status of COVID-19. This cancellation includes all non-conference, conference and championship competitions for Summit League members through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
“The decision (Thursday) to suspend spring sports for the month of March gave the League roughly 24 hours to collect as much information as possible,” Douple said. “After we imposed the suspension, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all its spring championship events.
“Based upon that announcement and discussions with members of our Summit League Presidents’ Council (Thursday) and into this morning (Friday), we determined it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, our staffs, and our fans to proceed with cancelling all spring competitions.”
The status of sports programs at member institutions that compete in other conferences shall be determined by those respective institutions and conferences.
GPAC To Suspend Athletics For 3 Weeks
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and its member institutions announced Friday the suspension of all intercollegiate sports activities (which includes organized practice and competition), starting on Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 5.
The GPAC Council of Presidents will meet on Friday, March 27 to re-evaluate this fluid situation. The decision is the result of ongoing consultation with campus leaders in the GPAC.
The suspension applies to all institutional practices and competitions in any GPAC sport, regardless of season, until the suspension is lifted.
“The health of GPAC student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities are paramount during this growing health crisis.” said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. “The GPAC and its member institutions will continue to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 situation.”
During this time of moratorium, the GPAC will continue to access and review the viability of our 2020 spring sports regular season and postseason competition.
