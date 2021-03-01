SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Hannah Sjerven has been named the Summit League women’s basketball player of the week for the period ended Feb. 28.
Sjerven posted back-to-back double-doubles in leading the Coyotes to a pair of wins over third-seeded North Dakota State. She averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the weekend. This marks her third Summit League weekly honor this season and the fifth in her career.
Sjerven’s senior day stat line included 24 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. She also had the game-winning free throw on Saturday after being fouled on an offensive putback in the final second. It was one of her seven offensive boards on the weekend. Sjerven moved to second in school history on Sunday for career blocks (178).
Hailing from Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven is the league’s leader in rebounds and blocks. She ranks in the nation’s top-25 for both categories. She’s reached double figures in 20 of 21 games with a league-best nine double-doubles this year.
South Dakota tips off the Summit League Tournament against Oral Roberts at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.