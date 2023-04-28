The Yankton Gazelles finished third in a quad with Harrisburg, O’Gorman and Brandon Valley Friday at Fox Run Golf Course.
Yankton shot 392 as a team, with Ellia Homstad recording the best score for the team with an 89. Sabrina Krajewski finished fifth for the Gazelles with a score of 94.
Harrisburg won the team event with a score of 372, with Mattie Weidenbach scoring a tournament-low 88 for the victory.
Also for Yankton, Elsie Larson shot 102 while Gracie Brockberg and Madison Ryken each shot 107. Bailey Anderson shot 116 while Lilly Schmidt shot 139.
Yankton plays in a quad against Mitchell, Sioux Falls Jefferson and Sioux Falls Lincoln Tuesday in Mitchell.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 372; 2, O’Gorman 387; 3, Yankton 392; 4, Brandon Valley 406
INDIVIDUAL SCORES: 1, Mattie Weidenbach, Harrisburg 88; 2, Ellia Homstad, Yankton 89; 3, Paydyn Peterson, O’Gorman 91; 4, Izzy Werth, Harrisburg 93; 5, Sabrina Krajewski, Yankton 94; 6, Brinly Sanderson, Harrisburg 95; 7, Mya Johnson, Harrisburg 96; 8, Brook Helland, Harrisburg 97; T-9, Erin Hurd, O’Gorman 98; T-9, Eva Fredrickson, O’Gorman 98; T-11, Megan Erkonen, Brandon Valley 99; T-11, Sylvia Baumgartner, Brandon Valley 99; 13, Alexis Nerison, O’Gorman 100; T-14, Elsie Larson, Yankton 102; T-14, Karley Dumdie, O’Gorman 102; T-16, Sage Gustafson, Brandon Valley 104; T-16, Sasha Van Veldhuizen, Brandon Valley 104; T-16, Adison Rechnagle, Harrisburg 104; 19, Megan Reiser, Brandon Valley 105; T-20, Madison Ryken, Yankton 107; T-20, Gracie Brockberg, Yankton 107; 22, Jordyn Cunningham, Yankton 109; 23, Sophia Santos, O’Gorman 110; 24, Sara Krogman, Brandon Valley 112; 25, Ella Kluver, Brandon Valley 113; 26, Bailey Anderson, Yankton 116; 27, Lilly Schmidt, Yankton 139.
