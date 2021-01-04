Yankton’s Brody Burgeson scored a hat trick to lead the Bucks to a 7-2 victory over Huron in varsity boys’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center. The victory was the first of the season for the Bucks.
Zachary Weber scored twice for Yankton. Brady Blom and Eli Kapla also scored for the bucks. Thomas Wiener and Luke Abbott each recorded two assists. Alexander Nockels, Gaige Koster and Dawson Vellek each posted a goal in the victory.
Izaiah Philips recorded a goal and an assist for Huron. Jayden Bogh scored the other goal, and Rei Hoops and Cooper Letcher each had an assist for the All-Stars.
Keenan Wagner earned the victory in goal, stopping 28 shots. Letcher made 35 saves for Huron.
Yankton, 1-7, travels to Aberdeen Jan. 9-10.
Varsity Girls
Watertown 7, Yankton 1
Taylor Espeland posted three goals and two assists to lead Watertown past Yankton 7-1 in varsity girls’ hockey action on Sunday.
Jaclyn Lloyd posted a goal and an assist for Watertown. Jayda Kranz, Skylar Kuhlman and Jillian Busch each scored in the victory for the Lakers.
Emma Eichacker scored for Yankton.
Emma Foisel made five save in goal for Watertown. Jayda Tjeerdsma stopped 48 shots for Yankton.
The Gazelles, 0-4, are off until a three-match home weekend, Jan. 15-17.
Huron 6, Yankton 0
Devin Hunter and Azalea Rashaad each scored twice to lead Huron past Yankton 6-0 in varsity girls’ hockey action on Saturday.
Hunter also had an assist for Huron. Kylee Small posted a goal and two assists, and Alexis Rashaad scored for the All-Stars.
Marissa Ready preserved the shutout in goal, stopping 20 shots for Huron. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 29 saves for Yankton.
JV Boys
Brandon Valley 8, Yankton 4
BRANDON — Brandon Valley held off Yankton 8-4 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Dylan Traub Jensen posted two goals and two assists to lead Brandon Valley. Evan Gunvaldson added two goals for the Ice Cats.
Brady Blom scored three times for Yankton. Bradley Clark also scored a goal. Tyrell Anderson and Oakley Kafka each ahd two assists. Jaxsn Thoms added an assist for the Bucks.
Joseph Weber made 28 saves in goal for Brandon Valley. Keenan Wagner made 30 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Aberdeen Jan. 9-10.
Huron 13, Yankton 6
Yankton scored a season-best six goals, but fell to Huron 13-6 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Grady Bott scored six goals and had an assist for Huron. Connor McCloud had five goals and two assists in the victory.
Tyrell Anderson, Brady Blom and Oakley Kafka each had a goal and an assist to lead Yankton. Wyatt Johnson, Taten Benson and Oakley Kafka each had a goal. Bradley Clark and Colton Griffin each had an assist for the Bucks.
Brecken Kasse made 32 saves for Huron. Tye Brown stopped 35 shots for Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.