SIOUX FALLS — Yankton’s quartet of Shae Rumsey, Austin Gobel, Sydnee Serck and Rugby Ryken got second in the mixed 4x400 meter relay at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays Friday at Howard Wood Field.
The Bucks’ quartet of Carson Conway, Oliver Dooley, Nate Schoenfelder and Dylan Payer finished third in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:02.34.
For the Gazelles, the quartet of Rumsey, Thea Chance, Claire Tereshinski and Serck were fourth in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:43.20.
Tierney Faulk finished sixth in the long jump with a distance of 17-00.25.
The Bucks’ Dylan Payer finished seventh in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:31.91.
In combined class events on the boys’ side, Viborg-Hurley’s Luke Campbell finished third in the prelims of the boys’ 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.15 seconds then fourth in the semi-finals with a time of 14.96 seconds.
Vermillion’s group of Hunter Morse, Frankie Orr, Jack Freeburg and Henry Anderson finished second in the boys’ distance medley with a time of 11:09.58.
In the Class A boys 4x200 meter relay, Ethan-Parkston’s team of Cael Ryther, James Deckert, Connor Prunty and Kolter Kramer finished seventh with a time of 1:33.39.
Menno’s quartet of Brayden Sattler, Izayah Ulmer, Bryce Sattler and Kadeyn Ulmer finished fourth in the Class B 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:31.34.
Viborg-Hurley’s group of Wyatt Huber, Chance Schoellerman, Luke Campbell and Devin Sayler finished fourth in the boys Class B 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:33.16.
In the girls combined events, Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal finished third in the high jump with a distance of 5-04. Dakota Valley’s Jorja VanDenHul was fifth with a distance of 5-02.
Dakota Valley’s group of Ella Otten, Sophie Tuttle, Maylee Rose and Alex McCullough registered an eighth place finish in the girls’ distance medley with a time of 13:36.66.
In Class A girls events, Vermillion’s group of Lydia Anderson, Callie Radigan, Jenaya Cleveland and Taeli Barta placed third in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:51.73. Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler, Ella Otten, Maylee Rose and Alex McCullough were eighth in the event with a time of 10:02.19.
Parker’s quartet of Shayla Voeltz, Jenna Van Velzen, Braelyn Berens and Janae Olson finished fourth in the 4x200 meter relays with a time of 1:47.35, 1.42 seconds ahead of Vermillion’s Jaymes Drake, Marasia Warren, Taeli Barta and Grace Chaussee. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Lauren McDermott, Paige Jacobs, Makinley Hammitt and Alyssa Chytka finished sixth in the event with a time of 1:49.21.
In Class B girls events Menno’s quartet of Ellyana Ulmer, Kaelie Derby, Zoe Schaeffer and Ashton Massey placed fifth in the Class B girls 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:19.43, 2.17 seconds ahead of Andes Central-Dakota Christians’ team of Lexi Schoenfelder, Allison Muckey, Kalee Dykshorn and Isabella Brouwer.
Centerville’s time of Rylie Tieman, Lillee Shearer, Harper Wattier and Lillie Eide finished fourth in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:50.45.
Alcester-Hudson’s team of Ayonna Schissel, Emily Winquist, Skya Almlie and Emma Solberg finished sixth in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:51.91.
Action at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays continues Saturday.
