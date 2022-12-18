MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles scored a season-best 128.65 in finishing fifth at the Jill McCormick Invitational gymnastics meet, Saturday in Mitchell.
Host Mitchell won the meet at 147.7, just ahead of O’Gorman (147.3). Harrisburg (142.775) was third, followed by Watertown (133.45) and the Gazelles.
O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel (38.625) and Audrey Meyer (38.375) finished 1-2 in the all-around. The duo also tied for top marks on the uneven parallel bars (9.575). Boetel won on vault (9.875), Meyer won floor exercise (9.575) and Mitchell’s Kyra Gropper won on balance beam (9.675).
Leading the Gazelles in the all-around were Mackenzie Steinbrecher (31.675) and Burkley Olson (31.225). Allie Byrkeland finished at 31.15, with Avery Portillo at 30.425, Marissa Byrkeland at 29.3 and Ellie Drotzmann at 26.5.
Steinbrecher had Yankton’s top mark on bars (7.6) and vault (8.8). Ava Koller had Yankton’s highest individual finish of the day, tying for 11th on floor (9.125). Koller also led the Gazelles on balance beam (8.725).
Yankton is back in action today (Monday), hosting Madison and Huron in a triangular. Start time is 5:30 p.m. at River City Gymnastics and Cheer.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Mitchell 147.7; 2, O’Gorman 147.3; 3, Harrisburg 142.775; 4, Watertown 133.45; 5, Yankton 128.65
ALL-AROUND: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 38.625; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 38.375; 3, Olivia Prunty M 38.075; 4, Kyra Gropper M 37.4; 5, Katelyn Maeschen H 36.75; YHS: 17, Mackeznie Steinbrecher 31.675; 18, Burkley Olson 31.225; 19, Allie Byrkeland 31.15; 20, Avery Portillo 30.425; 21, Marissa Byrkeland 29.3; 22, Ellie Drotzmann 26.5
BARS: T1, Maeve Boetel OG, Audrey Meyer OG 9.575; 3, Olivia Prunty M 9.45; 4, Kyra Gropper M 9.0; 5, Katelyn Maeschen H 8.875; YHS: 19, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.6; 22, Burkley Olson 7.475; 24, Allie Byrkeland 7.25; 28, Avery Portillo 6.675; 31, Marissa Byrkeland 6.225; 34, Ellie Drotzmann 5.75
BEAM: 1, Kyra Gropper M 9.675; T2, Maeve Boetel OG, Audrey Meyer OG 9.625; 4, Olivia Prunty M 9.425; 5, Grace Miller OG 9.4; YHS: 15, Ava Koller 8.725; T22, Burkley Olson 8.175; 28, Allie Byrkeland 7.65; 31, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.325; 32, Ellie Drotzmann 7.15; 33, Avery Portillo 7.025; 34, Marissa Byrkeland 6.975
FLOOR: 1, Audrey Meyer OG 9.575; 2, Maeve Boetel OG 9.55; 3, Olivia Prunty M 9.525; 4, Katelyn Maeschen H 9.425; 5, Meredith Hruby H 9.3; YHS: T11, Ava Koller 9.125; 25, Avery Portillo 8.35; 28, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.95; 29, Allie Byrkeland 7.925; 32, Marissa Byrkeland 7.55; 33, Burkley Olson 7.3; 34, Ellie Drotzmann 6.475
VAULT: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.875; 2, Olivia Prunty M 9.675; 3, Audrey Meyer OG 9.6; 4, Kyra Gropper M 9.45; 5, Katelyn Maeschen H 9.425; YHS: 14, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.8; T19, Ava Koller 8.7; T23, Marissa Byrkeland 8.55; 28, Avery Portillo 8.375; 29, Allie Byrkeland 8.325; 30, Burkley Olson 8.275; 35, Ellie Drotzmann 7.125
