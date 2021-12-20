GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Christian outscored Mount Marty 38-20 in the second half to pull away to a 67-44 victory over the Lancers in women’s basketball action on Monday.
Alyssa Alverez scored 15 points to lead Arizona Christian (9-4). Olivia Childress added 12 points and 12 rebounds in the Firestorm victory.
For Mount Marty (2-12), Eve Millar finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Macy Kempf had eight points and eight rebounds.
Mount Marty returns to Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Dec. 30, hosting Dakota Wesleyan.
MOUNT MARTY (2-12)
Eve Millar 4-10 5-6 14, Macy Kempf 3-5 2-5 8, Callie Otkin 2-7 0-0 6, Camryn Krogman 1-7 0-0 2, Carlie Wetzel 0-5 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 2-7 1-2 7, Aubrey Twedt 0-2 3-4 3, Megan Hirsch 0-0 3-4 3, Kayla Jacobson 0-3 1-2 1, Alana Bergland 0-1 0-0 0, Tayte Kohn 0-0 0-0 0, Kiara Berndt 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12-47 15-23 44.
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN (9-4)
Alyssa Alvarez 7-23 0-1 15, Kaycee Brown 3-6 3-6 9, Tee Watters 2-7 5-5 9, Baylee Slaughter 1-7 0-0 2, Graciela Roybal 0-5 1-2 1, Olivia Childress 5-12 2-2 12, Sophia Martinez 3-7 0-0 8, Madison Kekic 1-3 1-2 4, Lea Mutoni 1-2 2-2 4, Emily Vaszary 1-6 0-0 3, Ashley Measel 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Furman 0-2 0-2 0, Katy Fairbanks 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-80 14-22 67.
MOUNT MARTY 10 14 11 9 — 44
ARIZONA CHR. 15 14 26 12 — 67
Three-Pointers: MMU 5-25 (Otkin 2-7, Kemp 2-5, Millar 1-3, Krogman 0-3, Wetzel 0-3, Twedt 0-1, Jacobson 0-3), ACU 5-26 (Martinez 2-5, Alvarez 1-10, Kekic 1-1, Vaszary 1-4, Watters 0-2, Roybal 0-4). Rebounds: ACU 59 (Childress 12), MMU 39 (Millar 10). Blocked Shots: ACU 2, MMU 1 (Krogman). Steals: ACU 13 (Alvarez 3, Watters 3), MMU 5 (Millar 2). Assists: MMU 6 (Otkin 2, Kemp 2), ACU 6 (Alvarez 2, Roybal 2). Personal Fouls: ACU 19, MMU 18. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 28, ACU 13. Attendance: 87.
