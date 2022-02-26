MIAMI—A pair of dominant pitching performances highlighted the second day of play at the FIU Invitational Saturday at Felsberg Field. South Dakota freshman Clara Edwards tossed a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 Coyotes’ win against Drexel in the opener. Stony Brook fifth-year Dawn Bodrug threw a two-hit shutout in the Seawolves’ 7-0 win against USD in the nightcap. South Dakota stands 11-3 with a rematch with Stony Brook set for 9 a.m. (ET) Sunday.
Edwards (6-2) limited Drexel (1-2) to a pair of singles in tossing her sixth complete game of the season and third shutout. She retired 16 in a row after allowing a lead-off single in the first and struck out five while walking two. Edwards stands with a 0.76 ERA in 55 1/3 innings this season.
Offensively, South Dakota got a two-out RBI single from Gabby Moser in the fourth, a two-out, two-run double from Jadyn DeWitte in the sixth and an RBI single from Bela Goerke in the seventh. DeWitte and Goerke combined for half of the Coyotes’ eight hits.
South Dakota knew who it was facing in Bodrug, a second-team NFCA all-region pitcher a year ago who struck out nearly 250 batters. The Coyotes loaded the bases against her with one out of the bottom of the first, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat. Bodrug didn’t allow another hit until Macy Schroedermeier’s pinch-hit infield single in the seventh. She struck out five and walked two.
First baseman Lindsey Osmer had three of Stony Brook’s eight hits including a solo home run in the seventh that capped the scoring. That said, Osmer’s home run was the only earned run scored by the Seawolves in the game. Four Coyote errors aided the other six, a theme in all three of USD’s losses this season.
USD center fielder Courtney Wilson entered play with a season-best seven-game hit streak and she had reached base in 10 in a row. Those streaks ended Saturday. Schroedermeier is 2-for-2 in pinch-hit settings in Miami.
