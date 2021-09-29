SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota men’s swimming and diving has been picked to win the Summit League as the Summit League on Wednesday released its preseason coaches’ poll.
The Coyotes, who captured the school’s first-ever Summit League men’s swimming and diving title in the spring, received four of the six first-place votes and had 23 points. Denver, who had won the previous seven league titles, received the other two first-place votes and had 21 points.
Meanwhile, the Coyote women are picked to finish third, same spot the team finished at last spring’s league championship meet. The women received 18 points trailing Denver’s 25 and South Dakota State’s 20.
Four members of the South Dakota swimming and diving program were named as preseason swimmers and divers to watch by the Summit League.
The men’s team saw seniors Charlie Bean and Hudson Wilkerson while the women’s team had senior Cassie Ketterling and sophomore Stella Fairbanks.
Bean, a six-time All-Summit League honoree, won his first Summit League title when he captured the 100 free (44.92). He also swam on winning relays, the 200 free and 400 free at the championships.
Wilkerson earned All-Summit League honors with a runner-up finish in the one-meter diving event scoring a season-high 284.70 points. He also posted a season-high 298.35 in finishing fourth in the three-meter competition.
Ketterling earned All-Summit League honors with a runner-up in the 100 IM while she also placed ninth in the 100 fly and 11th in the 100 breast at the Summit League Championships.
Fairbanks, a five-time Summit League Women’s Diver of the Week, was the conference champ in the one-meter diving competition, scoring 265.20 points. She also placed second in the three-meter even (274.45) to earn all-league honors in both events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.