SIOUX FALLS — Vermillion finished 11th in the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Tennis Tournament. The two-day event concluded on Tuesday at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls.
Rapid City Christian won the team title with 584 points, well ahead of Lennox (420.5) and Sioux Falls Christian (396.5).
Vermillion finished with 66 points on the tournament.
The top finisher for the Tanagers was Hayden Fogelman, who earned fifth place at flight five singles with a 10-9 (7-5) victory over Madison’s Taiden Pierce.
Also for Vermillion, Grant Freeling dropped a 10-6 decision to Milbank’s Will Snaza in the flight three consolation final. The duo of Caleb Reins and Theo Wittmuss dropped a 10-4 decision to Milbank’s Will Muellenbach and Tanner Hallquist in the flight three doubles consolation final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.