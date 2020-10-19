It was easy to project Dillon Ahrens as a lineman in high school.
Everyone saw it.
He’s been a lineman his entire career, dating back to his days in the Junior Leader ranks in Yankton.
“I started out as a ringer,” Ahrens said.
What exactly is a ‘ringer?’
“Those are the bigger boys,” he replied.
It makes sense when you see Ahrens now, as a senior on the Yankton High School football team. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds.
You’d guess that Ahrens would be a lineman, if you didn’t already know.
“Big body” is how his coach refers to Ahrens.
“We don’t have a whole lot of big people like him walking around YHS,” head coach Brady Muth said.
What the program does have in Ahrens, though, is a soft-spoken, unassuming yet dedicated player who enjoys the craft of being a lineman — and one who has helped the Bucks (8-0) vault to No. 1 in Class 11AA.
“There’s just something about it,” Ahrens said.
What exactly it is, or how to put it into words, Ahrens can’t fully explain. But there’s something enjoyable, he added, about playing a position without much glory.
“There’s not as much recognition,” he said. “I like that. I think that’s probably better.”
Yankton’s line, though, has caught the eye of opposing coaches.
Guys like Ahrens, Gaige Koster (senior), Christian Thorsted (senior), Brady Smith (senior), Bodie Rutledge (junior), Carson Haak (junior) and a host of others have helped anchor an offensive line that has opened up holes for backs.
Ahrens, in particular, has worked hard at his position, according to his coach.
“He’s really coachable. He wants to be great, and gives great effort,” Muth said. “As he’s progressed through our program, he’s done everything we ask him to do.”
Although he previously played hockey and has been a thrower for the track team, Ahrens’ first love has always been football, he said.
“There’s nothing else like football,” he said.
“It’s one of those sports where you get to come out and hit people. There aren’t too many of those.”
The sport has also provided Ahrens with a kind of family; a “brotherhood,” he said.
“The thing I’ll say about him that brings the most value is that he’s a great teammate,” Muth said. “He loves being around the guys.
“Great teams have great relationships.”
Those kinds of connections lead to success, as the Bucks have proven this season.
“We all bond with each other,” Ahrens said. “If someone is doing something wrong, we can tell each other. We can help each other work on it.”
Each piece of advice provides Ahrens with a chance to improve his performance and perfect his technique.
“He has a very high ceiling,” Muth said. “But he keeps working on getting better — that’s the key.”
Ahrens would like to, if an opportunity presented itself, play football in college.
“That’d be the dream,” he said.
