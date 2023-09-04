Yankton scored 20 first quarter points on the way to a 34-0 victory over Tea Area in junior varsity football action on Monday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Jace Sedlacek rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 51 and 71 yards, for Yankton. Tate Beste was 11-of-19 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown, and added 42 yards and a score on the ground. Abe O’Brien had five catches for 40 yards and a score, and Cale Haselhorst had three catches for 60 yards in the victory.
