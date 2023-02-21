NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s track and field is ranked No. 26 in the nation this week in release by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
South Dakota, ranked eighth in the Midwest region rankings has four event groups ranked in the top 10 nationally: women’s pole vault at No. 4, women’s weight throw at No. 7 followed by men’s pole vault at No. 8 and men’s high jump at No. 8.
There are currently eight South Dakota women ranked in the top 50 nationally in their respective events, including two in the top 10. In the Midwest region, the Coyotes have 12 individuals covering seven events ranked in the top 10.
The women’s pole vault boasts seven jumpers in the top 10 of the Summit League rankings, five in the top 10 of the Midwest region and four in the top 50 nationally including one in the top 10, sophomore Marleen Mulla.
Mulla, who ranks second nationally, tops the Midwest region and Summit League rankings with a school record clearance of 14-10 (4.52m).
Gen Hirata, a junior, posted a season best 14-0.5 (4.28m) clearance at the Tyson Invitational and sits second in the Summit, third in the Midwest and 13th nationally.
Cassidy Mooneyhan, a sophomore, and Jaidyn Garrett, a sophomore, both cleared 13-6.5 at the Tyson Invitational and are tied for third in the Summit, eighth in the Midwest and 46th nationally.
South Dakota’s women’s weight throw shows six competitors ranked in the top 18 of the Summit League, one in the top 10 of the Midwest region and two in the top 37 nationally.
Lydia Knapp, a junior, leads the Summit League with a throw of 67-8.75 (20.64m) while Delaney Smith, a sophomore, sits second in Summit at 66-4.5 (20.23m) and Kenzie Campbell is fifth in the Summit at 61-9 (18.82m), coming from the SDSU Indoor Classic.
Knapp is eighth in the Midwest and 29th nationally while Smith is 37th nationally.
Coyote high jumper Danii Anglin sits ninth nationally with her school record height of 6-1.25 while sprinter Erin Kinney is 24th nationally and the Summit leader in the 60-meter dash with her school record time of 7.27.
The men’s high jump group currently shows seven athletes in the top 18 of the Summit League, and four of the top six, led by freshman Landon Olson, ranked second in the Summit League, with his season best of 6-10.75 (2.10m).
Joe Lynch, a sophomore, sits third in the Summit League with a best of 6-10.25 (2.09m) while sophomore Ethan Heitman is fifth at 6-9 (2.06m) and senior Jack Durst sixth in Summit, with a 6-8.75 (2.05m) clearance.
The men’s pole vault group boasts the four of the top six jumpers in the Summit League, paced by Marshall Faurot, the junior, who has a clearance of 17-2.75 (5.25m) to rank fourth in the Midwest region and 43rd nationally.
Tre Young, a sophomore, upped his season best to 17-1.5 (5.22m) at the Nebraska Tune-Up and sits second in the Summit League and fifth in the Midwest region. Spencer Buley sits fourth in the Summit League with a season best of 16-9.5 (5.12m) at the Tyson Invitational while Eerik Haamer is currently ranked sixth in the Summit League at 16-9.25 (5.11m).
The Coyotes host the two-day Summit League indoor championships on Saturday and Sunday inside the DakotaDome.
