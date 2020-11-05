VERMILLION – Four members of the South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were named as athletes to watch Thursday as the Summit League released its preseason coaches’ polls.
The women’s team saw senior Haley Pederson and junior Maddie Lavin while the men’s team had seniors Elbert Chuang and Seth O’Dea earn that distinction.
Pederson earned All-Summit League honors in both the one-meter and three-meter diving events during the championships. She set a new personal best on the one-meter board during the season of 270.65 that qualified her for the NCAAA Zone Diving Championships.
Lavin earned All-Summit League honors twice, once in an individual event and once as a member of a relay, at the conference championships. She set a school record in the 200 fly (2:02.91) while finishing third at the Summit League Championships. She was a member of a runner-up 400 medley relay and also placed ninth in the 100 fly and 12th in the 400 IM at the championships.
Chuang earned All-Summit League honors in four events (two individual, two relay) at the Summit League Championships. He finished second in the 100 IM (51.72) and third in the 100 fly (49.87) while taking part on runner-up relays, the 200 medley and 400 medley. Set personal bests in the 100 fly and 100 IM at the championships.
O'Dea placed fourth in the one-meter diving event and fifth in the three-meter event during the Summit League Championships. He set season bests on both boards during the championships with 307.25 on the three-meter and 297.65 on the one-meter.
South Dakota men’s swimming and diving team was picked to finish second, the same spot it finished at the Summit League Championships last season. The women’s swimming and diving team was picked third, one point behind South Dakota State. The women’s team was second in the Summit League championships in 2019-20.
The Coyote men’s team garnered one first-place vote and had 18 points while the women’s squad also received a first-place vote and had 16 points.
Denver, winners of the last seven Summit League Championships in both men’s and women’s were tabbed the preseason favorites.
