The Yankton Lakers overcame a late Lesterville rally to top the Broncs 12-11 in 10 innings in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Lesterville sent the game into extra innings by scoring five runs in the top of the ninth. Yankton scored in the bottom of the 10th on an error.
Miles Carda had four of Yankton’s 16 hits and scored the winning run. Rex Ryken, Collin Zahrbock, Sam Mooney, Cobe Porter and Jordan Kathol each had two hits. Owen Feser and Kieren Luellman each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Edler had four of Lesterville’s 15 hits. Cam Schultz posted three hits. Dave Schmidt had two hits and three RBI. Ethan Wishon also had two hits. Tanner Van Driel, Michael Drotzmann, Brandon Nickolite and Alex Wagner each had a hit for the Broncs.
Tyler Kozeal pitched 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out two, for the win. Nickolite took the loss, also in relief.
The Lakers face their in-town rival Tappers on Saturday. Lesterville is home tonight (Friday), hosting Tabor.
LESTERVILLE 103 100 105 0 — 11 15 1
YANKTON 030 013 400 1 — 12 16 2
Alex Wagner, Brandon Nickolite (7) and Micah Bartlett; Cobe Porter, Tyler Kozeal (9) and Owen Feser
Wynot 6, Irene 3
IRENE — Jalen Wieseler had two hits and three RBI to lead Wynot past Irene 6-3 in South Central League amatuer baseball action on Thursday.
Landon Wieseler also had two hits for Wynot. Dain Whitmire and Kyle Wiepen each had a hit in the victory.
Adam Gale doubled and singled for Irene. Dillon Turner and Matt Sees each had two hits for the Cardinals.
Scott Morrison pitched seven innings for the win. Jackson Sudbeck pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the save. Tate Gale took the loss.
Both teams return to action today (Friday). Wynot travels to Crofton, while Irene hosts Scotland.
WYNOT 030 110 100 — 6 6 4
IRENE 012 000 000 — 3 8 5
Scott Morrison, Jackson Sudbeck and Dawson Sudbeck; Tate Gale, Simon Healy (5) and Sawyer Hanson, Gale (5)
Dimock-Emery 16, Menno 6
EMERY — Dimock-Emery took control in the later innings to claim a 16-6 victory over Menno in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Drew Kitchens had two doubles and three RBI to lead Dimock-Emery. Tyson Kayser doubled and singled, driving in three. Sam Arend also doubled and singled. Sam Michels also had two hits and three RBI in the victory.
Tate Bruckner had two hits and three RBI for Menno. Kyle Munkvold, Spencer Schulz and Ryan Liebl each had a hit for the Mad Frogs.
Calvin Hegg pitched six innings, striking out seven, for the win. Andrew Hora took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work.
Dimock-Emery, 9-8, travels to Parkston on Saturday. Menno hosts Freeman on Saturday.
MENNO 230 010 00 — 6 5 4
DIMOCK-EMERY 233 002 33 — 16 10 9
Tate Bruckner, Andrew Hora (2), Trey Bohlman (5), Jacob Hertz (8), Logan Klaudt (8) and Dylan Lehr, Kyle Munkvold (5); Calvin Hegg, Sam Michels (7), Cameron Kerkhove (8) and Colton Plagmann
Alexandria 1, Parkston 0
ALEXANDRIA — Jordan Gau’s RBI double in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Alexandria Angels to a 1-0 victory over Parkston in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Gau finished with three of Alexandria’s five hits. Matt Wilber and Jed Schmidt each had a hit in the victory.
Jared Donahue doubled for Parkston. Spencer Freudenthal, Matt Malloy, Zach Uttecht and Dan Bonte each had a hit.
Tyson Gau pitched six innings of shutout relief, striking out five, for the win. Dillon Stadlman suffered the loss, striking out four in a complete game effort.
PARKSTON 000 000 000 — 0 5 0
ALEXANDRIA 000 000 01X — 1 5 0
Dillon Stadlman and Brady Albrecht; Jed Schmidt, Tyson Gau (4) and Michael Schoettmer
