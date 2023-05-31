State Bound
The Yankton Gazelles celebrate after their SoDak 16 victory over Rapid City Stevens on May 23. Yankton is the eighth seed in the South Dakota State Class AA High School Softball Tournament, which begins today (Thursday) in Aberdeen. Yankton will play top-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln in the opening round.

 Eric Bean/P&D

In preparations for the first-ever season of Yankton Gazelles softball, head coach Jill Muth expected the team’s veteran makeup to play a role in their success.

It did just that, as the Gazelles are now set to begin play in the first South Dakota Class AA High School Softball Tournament today (Thursday).

