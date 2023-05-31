In preparations for the first-ever season of Yankton Gazelles softball, head coach Jill Muth expected the team’s veteran makeup to play a role in their success.
It did just that, as the Gazelles are now set to begin play in the first South Dakota Class AA High School Softball Tournament today (Thursday).
The Gazelles went 12-7, qualifying as the eighth seed for the eight-team event, being held at Koehler Hall of Fame Field on the Northern State University campus in Aberdeen.
“This is a really good group of kids,” Muth said. “We have a lot of girls who help each other, lead each other, and help me as a first-year head coach and a first-year softball coach.”
Part of that leadership has come outside of practice and games.
“They are just hard-working kids,” Muth said. “I’ll ask them what they did over the weekend, and it will be extra hitting or extra work. They’ve done above and beyond what has been asked of them.”
The Gazelles have pounded the ball, batting .381 as a team and scoring 10.5 runs per game.
“We have four, five, six kids hitting near .400,” Muth said. “As the season has progressed, we have found good homes for everyone in the field and in the lineup.”
Senior catcher Elle Feser, a Dakota Wesleyan recruit, leads the team in batting average (.460), home runs (3), doubles (10) and runs batted in (21). Senior third baseman Tori Vellek (.424, 3 doubles, 17 RBI) and junior outfielder Camryn Koletzky (.424, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 HR, 13 RBI) have also batted over .400, with senior second baseman Brooklyn Townsend (.397, 7 doubles, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 28 runs), a Mount Marty recruit, and junior shortstop Payton Moser (.393, 4 triples, 2 HR, 16 RBI) just off that pace.
The rest of the Yankton regulars are hitting above .300: senior pitcher Grace Behrns (.355, 3 doubles, 16 RBI), junior center fielder Emma Eichacker (.367, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBI), freshman outfielder Kyra Tjeerdsma (.355, 6 RBI), junior first baseman Emma Herrboldt (.352, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 16 RBI) and junior utility player Mikayla Humpal (.323, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 12 RBI). Senior utility player Kamella Kopp (.179) has just five hits, but has driven in five runs.
Behrns, an Iowa Central recruit, has pitched all but five innings for the Gazelles this season. In her 105 innings pitched, she has recorded 111 strikeouts.
“When Grace is on and is keeping the ball low, she’s a very good pitcher,” Muth said.
The Gazelles open with top-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln (16-2). When the teams met on May 16, Lincoln escaped with a 5-4 victory.
“Lincoln has a really good pitcher who has a nice rise ball,” Muth said.
With a senior-dominated team in the first-ever state tournament, Muth is hoping the Gazelles go out and make the most of the opportunity.
“I’m hoping for us to go up there and be the best we can be: hit the ball, make plays in the field and Grace going out and getting ahead of hitters,” Muth said. “We’ll go see if we can beat some teams.”
The Yankton-Lincoln matchup, a 10 a.m. start, is the first of four games on the opening day. Fourth-seeded Sioux Falls Jefferson (15-4) plays Sioux Falls Washington (13-5) at 12:30 p.m., followed by second-seeded Harrisburg (17-3) against Brandon Valley (10-6) at 3 p.m. and third-seeded Brookings (14-3) against O’Gorman (12-6) at 5:30 p.m.
The single-elimination bracket will be played out to all places, with the championship set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
