FREMONT, Neb. — The Mount Marty College men ended an eight-game losing streak, building a 10-point lead in the second half before hanging on for a 79-78 victory over Midland in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Wednesday.
The victory was the first for the Lancers (8-14, 5-12 GPAC) since Dec. 16 at home against Doane.
Mount Marty put five players in double figures, led by 19 points and 10 rebounds from Tyrell Harper. Kade Stearns went 4-for-7 from three-point range, finishing with 14 points off the bench. Jailen Billings scored 13 points and had a team-high four assists. Elijah Pappas scored 11 points. Luke Ronsiek scored 10 points, going 3-for-5 from three-point range. Allen Wilson added eight points and three blocked shots off the bench in the victory.
Jake Rueschhoff led Midland with a game-high 24 points. Arturo Montes went 5-for-9 from three-point range, finishing with 15 points off the bench. Bo Sandquist posted 10 points and eight rebounds, and Emanuel Bryson added eight rebounds for the Warriors (4-14, 2-13 GPAC).
Midland led by as many as eight points in the first half before an 11-0 Lancer run gave MMU a 33-30 edge. Stearns hit two three-pointers and Pappas added another in the rally.
After taking a 38-36 lead into the break, Midland briefly held the lead in the second half before a 9-0 run gave the Lancers their largest lead, 60-50. Mount Marty kept the Warriors at bay down the stretch, with a three-quarter court heave at the buzzer making the final margin close.
Mount Marty finishes the home portion of its regular season schedule on Saturday, hosting ninth-ranked Morningside. Start time is 4 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
MOUNT MARTY (8-14)
Tyrell Harper 8-14 2-3 19, Jailen Billings 5-13 2-4 13, Elijah Pappas 4-8 2-3 11, Luke Ronsiek 3-5 1-2 10, Chad Moran 2-4 0-0 4, Kade Stearns 5-8 0-0 14, Allen Wilson 3-6 0-0 8, Cooper Cornemann 0-3 0-0 0, Keegan Savary 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-61 7-12 79.
MIDLAND (4-14)
Jake Rueschhoff 9-13 3-4 24, Bo Sandquist 2-8 5-5 10, Emanuel Bryson 4-10 0-0 8, Colby Tichota 2-5 2-2 8, Josh Lambert 2-5 0-0 4, Arturo Montes 5-9 0-0 15, Laurence Merritt 3-5 1-4 9, Tanner DeKock 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 27-56 11-15 78.
At the half: MU 38-36. Three-Pointers: MU 13-32 (Montes 5-9, Rueschhoff 3-6, Tichota 2-5, Merritt 2-3, Sandquist 1-6, Bryson 0-2, DeKock 0-1), MMU 12-33 (Stearns 4-7, Ronsiek 3-5, Wilson 2-5, Harper 1-3, Billings 1-6, Pappas 1-4, Moran 0-1, Cornemann 0-2). Rebounds: MMU 34 (Harper 10), MU 32 (Sandquist 8, Bryson 8). Blocked Shots: MMU 4 (Wilson 3), MU 0. Steals: MMU 4, MU 3. Assists: MMU 14 (Billings 4), MU 11 (Rueschhoff 4). Personal Fouls: MMU 18, MU 17. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MU 17, MMU 10.
