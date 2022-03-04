A talented and tested Hartington Cedar Catholic team is ready for another trip to Lincoln.
The Cedar Catholic (23-4) boys face Mid-State Conference rival Norfolk Catholic (21-4) in the opening round, Monday at 1:30 p.m.
The Trojans qualified for state a year ago, but graduated three key pieces from that squad. The younger players, though, have stepped up, according to head coach Matt Steffen.
“Our junior class this year is pretty talented,” he said. “And we still had Carter (Arens), Jaxson (Bernecker) and Tate (Thoene).”
Bernecker, a 6-5 junior forward, leads the balanced Trojans in both scoring (14.5 ppg) and rebounding (8 rpg), is tied with Carter Arens with 22 blocked shots and is among the team leaders in both assists (38) and steals (36). Senior Tate Thoene (9.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 43 assists, 64 steals) has provided a spark from his guard position. Senior Carter Arens (8.6 ppg, 4 rpg, 35 steals) has also provided an inside threat.
The Trojans have also gotten help from junior Carson Arens (7.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 39 assists, 57 steals), freshman Nolan Becker (4.3 ppg), junior Andrew Jones (4 ppg, 37 steals) and junior Grant Arens (3.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 23 assists, 24 steals, 13 blocked shots).
Steffen also credited seniors Parker Albers and Blake Arens for their contributions.
“They don’t play much,” he said. “But they help a lot in practice.”
Three of the Trojans’ four losses have come to teams in Lincoln this week: Omaha Roncalli, seeded second in Class B; Wayne, seeded sixth in Class C1; and Norfolk Catholic. The other came to Dakota Valley, an undefeated team in South Dakota Class A.
“Our best competition has come from bigger schools,” Steffen said. “When you get used to playing against that higher level, it makes you that much better.”
The Trojans split with Norfolk Catholic, dropping a 56-45 decision in the regular season and beating the Knights 48-44 in the Mid-State Tournament. The Knights are led offensively by seniors Brennen Kelley (13.4 ppg, 58 steals) and Ben Hammond (11.2 ppg, 51 steals). Preston Burbach (6.5 ppg, 4 rpg), a 6-6 senior, leads them in assists (110), while Kade Pieper (8.8 ppg), a 6-5 junior, leads them in rebounds (7.2 rpg).
“They’re pretty athletic, but not really deep,” Steffen said of the Knights. “They play a matchup 2-3 zone, and they’re pretty good at it. They have two kids that can really shoot.”
The Class C2 field is an anomaly, with the state’s top-eight teams in power points all qualified.
“Mentally, we have to be ready to go,” Steffen said. “The top eight teams made it, so the team that is mentally tough will have the best shot.”
The winner of the Cedar Catholic/Norfolk Catholic matchup will face the winner between third-seeded Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (25-1) and Howells-Dodge (23-3) on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Freeman (24-2) faces Amherst (22-4) at 6 p.m., and fourth-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (22-3) faces Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3) at 7:45 p.m.
