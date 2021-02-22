CENTERVILLE — Haley Meyer scored 26 points to lead Centerville past Gayville-Volin 58-45 in the opening round of the Region 5B Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Centerville travels to Menno for the second round today (Tuesday).
Lillie Eide scored 10 points for Centerville. Bailey Hansen added eight rebounds in the win.
Molly Larson scored 15 points to lead Gayville-Volin. Grace Gustad added 10 points.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-16) 13 10 11 11 — 45
CENTERVILLE (10-11) 15 7 17 19 — 58
Freeman 55, Canistota 40
FREEMAN — Kate Miller posted 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead Freeman past Canistota 55-40 in the opening round of the Region 5B Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Freeman (6-14) advances to face Viborg-Hurley today (Tuesday) in Hurley.
Also for Freeman, Erin Uecker finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Cara Maska had nine points, and Rijjy Peterson added eight points and eight rebounds in the victory.
McKenzy Krinke led Canistota with 13 points. Mykkah Krinke added nine points and nine rebounds.
CANISTOTA 7 14 11 8 — 40
FREEMAN (6-14) 11 10 15 19 — 55
Region 6B
Avon 51, Gregory 40
AVON — Avon outscored Gregory 21-9 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 51-40 victory over the Gorillas in the opening round of the Region 6B Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Avon travels to White Lake to face Kimball-White Lake in the second round today (Tuesday).
Courtney Sees scored 18 points, and Tiffany Pelton had 13 points, 16 rebounds and six steals for Avon. Ali Sees added 12 points in the victory.
Jessy Vanderwerff led Gregory with 20 points. Brooklynn Kenzy added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
AVON (8-13) 13 8 9 21 — 51
GREGORY (3-18) 8 5 18 9 — 40
Platte-Geddes 47, Bon Homme 34
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes used a pair of double-doubles to defeat Bon Homme 47-34 in the Region 6B Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Cadence VanZee posted 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Karly VanDerWerff had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Platte-Geddes, which will travel to Dakota Christian School to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian today (Tuesday). Taryn Starr and Bailey Nachtigal each had nine points, and Hadley Hanson added eight rebounds in the victory.
Kenzie Carson led Bon Homme with 14 points and five rebounds. Jaden Kortan scored 13 points. Camille Sykora had three assists and Jenae Alberts added three steals for the Cavaliers.
BON HOMME 7 8 14 5 — 34
PLATTE-GEDDES 9 12 11 15 — 47
Region 4B
Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Chester Area 39
CHESTER — Elkton-Lake Benton outscored Chester Area 24-13 in the second half to claim a 49-39 victory over the Fliers in the opening round of the Region 4B Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Elkton-Lake Benton advances to top-ranked Hanson today (Tuesday).
Rachel Krog scored 23 points to lead E-LB. Tevan Erickson scored 10 points, Hannah Krog had 11 rebounds and Julia Drietz added six steals in the victory.
Emmerson Eppard led Chester Area with 16 points. Emery Larson had eight points and five steals, and Kaylor Geraets added eight points in the effort.
CHESTER AREA (3-18) 3 23 7 6 — 39
ELKTON-LB (5-16) 8 17 14 10 — 49
