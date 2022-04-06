SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year seniors Liv Korngable and Chloe Lamb have been named to the Summit League’s all-academic team announced Wednesday.
Lamb earns a spot on the all-academic team for the third-straight year while Korngable earns her first nod to the team.
Lamb, a native of Onida, garnered 2022 Summit League Player of the Year honors, leading the Coyotes to regular season and tournament Summit titles and eventually the Sweet 16. She was the Summit League Tournament MVP for the second-straight year and garnered all-league accolades for the third consecutive season. She also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors for the first time this winter. Lamb averaged 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in her final collegiate season. She holds USD’s program record for career games played (162), ranks third for career scoring (1,884), second for 3-pointers made (253) and seventh for steals (196). She graduated in December with her bachelor’s in kinesiology and sport management with a 3.78 GPA. She began her master’s degree this spring semester.
Korngable, hailing from Rochester, Minnesota, garnered all-Summit recognition for the second consecutive season. She was one of three double-figure scorers as the Coyotes captured regular season and tournament Summit titles, eventually reaching the Sweet 16. Korngable averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in her last collegiate campaign. She became South Dakota’s 30th 1,000-point scorer this season. USD’s leading assistor over the last two seasons, her 16 assists in the NCAA Tournament ranked 10th. She graduated in December with her bachelor’s in kinesiology and sport management with a 3.79 GPA. She has been accepted to St. Kate’s in Minnesota to begin physical therapy school this fall.
This marks the fourth time in the last five years that two Coyotes have been represented on the academic all-league team.
