SCOTLAND — The Jim River Trappers used a 20-point fourth quarter to pull away from the TDAACDC Thunderhawks 38-6 here Friday.
Jim River improves to 4-4 while TDAACDC falls to 2-5.
The Trappers outgained the Thunderhawks 321-110. Jim River was led by Logan Sayler’s 129 yards on 14 carries with a 42-yard touchdown run. Sayler also returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown.
Ajay Herrboldt carried 12 times for 60 yards for the Trappers. He also had an 18-yard reception touchdown and on defence, he opened the scoring with an interception-return touchdown.
TDAACDC got a 45-yard touchdown pass from Mason Reiner to Hunter Loeffler with 13 seconds left in the second quarter to draw within a score at 12-6 going into halftime.
The Thunderhawks close regular-season play next Friday at Miller-Highmore-Harrold.
TDAACDC (2-5) 0 6 0 0 — 6
JIM RIVER (4-4) 6 6 6 20 — 38
Creighton 50, Randolph 0
CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Creighton Bulldogs rushed for 164 yards as they defeated the Randolph Cardinals 50-0 here Friday.
Creighton improves to 3-4, while Randolph falls to 1-6.
Gage Walton led the Bulldogs with 80 yards rushing on 14 carries with a touchdown. He was an effective pass-catcher as well, hauling in six receptions for 67 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he also had an interception.
Randolph only had 54 rush yards. Creighton outran them 4.7 yards per carry to 2.5. Ajay Gubbels had a notable performance for the Cardinals at receiver, catching three passes for 78 yards.
Creighton plays at Osmond next Friday, while Randolph hosts Wausa next Friday.
RANDOLPH (1-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0
CREIGHTON (3-4) 12 12 12 14 — 50
Gayville-Volin 53, Arlington 0
GAYVILLE — The Gayville-Volin Raiders defeated the Arlington Cardinals 53-0 here Friday.
Gayville-Volin improves to 1-6, while Arlington falls to 0-7.
The Raiders raced out to a 39-0 halftime lead, scoring 27 points in the second quarter. Cade Gunderson scored all four of his rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. He ended the game with seven rushes for 114 yards.
Spencer Karstens added six rushes for 75 yards for the Raiders to go along with 5.5 tackles.
For the Cardinals, Jake Burns rushed 10 times for 47 yards.
Gayville-Volin hosts Burke at 6 p.m. next Friday.
ARLINGTON (0-7) 0 0 0 0 — 0
GAYVILLE VOLIN (1-6) 12 27 8 6 — 53
Crofton 52, Tri County Northeast 7
ALLEN, Neb. — Crofton downed Tri County Northeast 52-7 in prep football action on Friday.
For TCN, Ben Jorgensen passed for 69 yards, with Colton Stallbaum having two catches for 35 yards.
Jackson Belt led the TCN defense with 15 tackles. Brayden McCorkendale had 10 tackles, including three sacks. Hunter Heikes also had 10 tackles.
The Wolfpack’s score came on a kickoff return by Hudson Morgan.
Crofton, 4-3, hosts Wakefield on Oct. 14 in the regular season finale. TCN, 1-6, finishes the regular season against undefeated Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Hartington-Newcastle 21
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge scored 30 first-half points on the way to a 54-21 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in prep football action on Friday.
Riley Sudbeck and Lane Heimes each rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown for Hartington-Newcastle. Kale Korth also had a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.
Lane Heimes led the Wildcat defense with 12 tackles. Cole Heimes had nine tackles, with Korth recording eight stops.
LCC, 7-0, finishes the regular season at home against Tri County Northeast. Hartington-Newcastle, 2-5, finishes the regular season at Homer.
LAUREL-CC (7-0) 14 16 16 8 — 54
HART-NEW. (2-5) 0 8 0 13 — 21
Hanson 48, Viborg-Hurley 6
HANSON — The Hanson Beavers defeated the Viborg-Hurley Cougars 48-6 here Friday.
Hanson improves to 6-1 while Viborg-Hurley falls to 4-4.
The Beavers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on two rushing touchdowns.
In the second quarter, Viborg on a 48-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Schroedermeier to Chance Schoellerman to cut Hanson’s lead to 14-6.
Hanson took over late in the first half, scoring 20 points in a 1:45 span to take a 34-6 lead with 1:04 remaining.
The Cougars added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to close out the game at 48-6.
Hanson hosts Colome next Friday.
HANSON (6-1) 14 20 6 6 — 48
VIBORG-HURLEY (4-4) 0 6 0 0 — 6
Canton 32, Vermillion 13
VERMILLION — The Canton C-Hawks defeated the Vermillion Tanagers 32-13 here Friday.
Canton improves to 3-4, while Vermillion falls to 2-5.
The C-Hawks raced out to a 32-7 lead at halftime.
Notable performances for the Tanagers include Jeremy Crowe’s 114 yards on 17 rushes, which included a 73-yard touchdown run.
Tanagers quarterback Hayden Christopherson finished 10-of-23 for 144 yards and a 37-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trillion Sorrell.
Vermillion hosts Madison at 7 p.m. next Friday while Canton hosts Custer at 6 p.m. next Friday.
