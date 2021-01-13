Yes, there were times it felt like a 7-on-5 game.
That’s what the Concordia full-court defense can do to a team, according to Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen.
Concordia rode its defense to a fast start and forced 26 turnovers in a 94-62 victory over the Lancers in a GPAC women’s basketball game Wednesday night at Cimpl Arena.
“They’re good, but they changed some things on us that maybe caught us a little bit off guard,” said Schlimgen, whose team lost its eighth straight game.
“We adjusted OK in the second (quarter), but when you give a team like they are that kind of start, it’s going to be tough for you.”
What kind of a start was it?
Concordiia led 23-3 after the first quarter, and had forced nine turnovers and held MMU to 1-of-10 shooting.
“Presses are really effective when they make you play fast, and it’s more mental sometimes than anything,” Schlimgen said.
“They’ve got so many athletic and long kids, but the biggest thing is how you approach it mentally.”
Mount Marty got the margin to 37-20 early in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs scored the next 11 points.
Mount Marty settled in a bit during the second quarter, but still found itself down 37-18 at halftime — with 15 turnovers and a 25 percent shooting clip.
Already with a comfortable margin, the Bulldogs tacked on 40 points in the third quarter.
One of the bright spots for the Lancers (3-13, 1-12 GPAC) was sophomore Eva Millar, who scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds in 18 minutes.
“Eve plays shard and is one of our best energy kids,” Schlimgen said. “She picked up her scoring, which was a great sign for us.”
Junior Callie Otkin also recorded 12 points and four rebounds, while sophomore Lexi Hochstein scored six points. Junior Megan Hirsch came off the bench to contribute four points and five rebounds.
The high scorer for Concorida (12-6, 11-4 GPAC) was Rebecca Higgins with 12 points.
Mount Marty hits the road for a Sunday afternoon game at Dakota Wesleyan at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
“I think we’ll have enough good clips of press breaks that we can show the girls and say, ‘See, this is what we can do and should be doing more often,’” Schlimgen said.
“We just have to find ways to multiply and stack those together.”
CONCORDIA (12-6, 11-4 GPAC)
Rylee Pauli 2-2 0-0 4; Bailey Conrad 3-8 1-2 8; Taysha Rushton 2-7 1-2 5; Taylor Cockerill 4-5 3-5 11; Mackenzie Koepke 3-7 0-0 8; Averie Lambrecht 1-3 0-2 2; Taryn Tracy 0-0 0-0 0; Kayla Luebbe 3-5 4-4 10; Mackenzie Toomey 4-6 0-0 9; Rebecca Higgins 4-5 1-1 12; Chloe Schumacher 1-1 6-6 8; Taylor Farrell 2-7 1-1 5; Kendal Brigham 0-1 0-0 0; Faith Troshynski 0-1 0-0 0; Sadie Powell 3-6 2-2 9; Chaise Pfanstiel 1-6 0-0 3. TOTALS 33-70 19-25 94.
MOUNT MARTY (3-13, 1-12 GPAC)
Eve Millar 5-9 2-2 12; Alexis Arens 2-5 0-0 5; Sarah Castaneda 1-3 3-4 5; Callie Otkin 4-6 0-0 12; Bailey Kortan 1-7 3-4 5; Alexsis Kemp 1-2 0-0 3; Carlie Wetzel 0-5 2-2 2; Lexi Hochstein 2-4 1-2 6; Aubrey Twedt 1-3 1-1 3; Kayla Jacobson 1-4 2-2 5; Kiara Berndt 0-4 0-0 0; Megan Hirsch 1-2 2-4 4; Bella Vitek 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 19-55 16-21 62.
CONCORDIA 23 14 40 17 — 94
MOUNT MARTY 3 15 20 24 — 62
Three-Pointers — CON 9-26 (Higgins 3-4, Koepke 2-5, Toomey 1-1, Powell 1-1, Conrad 1-3, Pfanstiel 1-4, Lambrecht 0-1, Cockerill 0-1, Troshynski 0-1, Rushton 0-2, Farrell 0-3), MMU 8-23 (Otkin 4-6, Jacobson 1-1, Kemp 1-2, Arens 1-3, Hochstein 1-3, Millar 0-1, Twedt 0-1, Wetzel 0-3, Berndt 0-3). Total Rebounds — CON 38 (three with 4), MMU 36 (Hirsch 5). Assists — MMU 10 (Jacobson 4), CON 8 (three with 2). Turnovers — MMU 26, CON 13. Personal Fouls — CON 20, MMU 18. Fouled Out — None.
