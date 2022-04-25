Oliver Tieleman left his native New Zealand to have the opportunity to be a college soccer coach.
On Monday, he was named the next head men’s soccer coach for Mount Marty University.
Tieleman, who has been an assistant with the Lancers the past three seasons, replaces Carlos Saenz, who led the Lancers for the past five seasons.
“When I came across three years ago from New Zealand, this was my goal,” Tieleman said. “This was my dream, what I wanted to achieve over here. I finally get the opportunity to be living that dream.”
Tieleman had more than proven his readiness to take over the program in recent years, according to MMU interim athletic director Andy Bernatow.
“The growth we’ve seen in Oliver as a coach, as a person, as a leader in the past three years has been substantial,” Bernatow said. “It made it a natural evolution to slide him into that (head coaching) spot.”
Tieleman, a recent graduate of the Mount Marty Coaching Leadership Master’s Program, has spent the past seven years coaching soccer. A native of Christchurch, New Zealand, he graduated from the University of Canterbury in 2018 with a Bachelor of Sports Coaching majoring in Performance Analysis. In his final year, he interned at UC Sport as a performance analyst for the University of Canterbury netball club.
Prior to his time at Mount Marty, Tieleman coached at Saint Albans Shirley football (soccer) club as the head coach of the men’s reserve team and as an assistant to the senior men’s first team, who played in the Canterbury Championship League.
Tieleman takes over a Lancer program coming off its first-ever Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament appearance. In 2021 the Lancers went 6-9-1 overall, tying a school record for victories in a season. MMU also set a program record with four GPAC wins (4-8).
“Being an alum and former player, I take great pride in the Mount Marty men’s soccer program,” Saenz said in a statement released by MMU. “My personal goal was to make Mount Marty a competitive program in the GPAC and with the help of my players and coaching staff we have been able to accomplish that. The returning roster is full of outstanding young men and talented soccer players as a quality foundation has been set. I wish continued success to the program and Mount Marty.”
Having worked with the program the past three seasons will help, Tieleman said.
“We have a good relationship already,” he said. “It means as soon as we start preseason, or even the season, there’s not going to be that much of a change for them. I know what I can get out of them and the best way to move forward. It’s a really good situation to be in.”
For Tieleman, “being competitive” extends beyond the field.
“It’s important to me that they’re succeeding in both environments, being successful in the classroom and on the field,” he said. “It’s really important that these potential students and current students stay at Mount Marty, get the experience that Mount Marty has to offer and stay for the four years, enjoy being a part of both the school and the program.”
For Tieleman the goal is simple: take the work that’s been done with the program in recent years and continue to build on it.
“I recognize how much Carlos has done for the program, growing it over the past five years. It’s an emerging competitive program that we have,” he said. “To have that opportunity, to start from that higher rung, is such a good opportunity for me. I want to take it a couple steps higher, competing for those top spots in the GPAC, competing in the playoffs.”
MMU returns several players from its GPAC tourney debut. The Lancers also have a strong incoming recruiting class, including Zach Hebda and Ethan Yasat from South Dakota Class AA champion Yankton.
“Mount Marty’s never won a playoff game. There’s no reason why we can’t do that next year with what Carlos has built up,” he said. “There’s no reason we can’t compete next year at a really high level.”
