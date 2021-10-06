IRENE — The Irene-Wakonda boys and Hanson girls claimed team honors at the Irene-Wakonda Invitational cross country meet, held Wednesday at Glenridge Golf Course.
Irene-Wakonda edged out Menno 25 to 30. McCrossan (38) was third, followed by Hanson (48) and Burke (50).
Irene-Wakonda’s Ethan Haich earned the boys’ title, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:49. Burke’s Fin Adams (18:27) was second, followed by Menno’s Kadeyn Ulmer (18:56), Howard’s Caden Schwader (19:05) and McCrossan’s Ethan Hartung (19:11).
The Hanson girls beat out Centerville 18 to 28. Freeman (30) was third, followed by Irene-Wakonda (39) and Scotland (49).
Hanson’s Taziah Hawkins won the 5,000-meter event in 20:54, edging out Centerville’s Lillie Eide (21:18). Burke’s Brecken Bolander (21:23) was third, followed by Scotland’s Jenna Vitek (21:27) and Irene-Wakonda’s Brenna Lyngstad (21:38).
