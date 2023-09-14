The Yankton Gazelles scored a pair of 5-4 victories over strong Class A opponents, beating Rapid City Christian and Sioux Falls Christian in girls’ tennis action on Thursday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.
Yankton edged Rapid City Christian 5-4. For the Gazelles, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Evelyne Lima-Zapon and Meagan Scott won in singles. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski also won in doubles play.
In Yankton’s 5-4 victory over Sioux Falls Christian, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Karalyn Koerner each won in singles play. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski, and Scott and Koerner each won in doubles play.
Yankton travels to Mitchell on Saturday to face Spearfish and Sioux Falls Jefferson. Play for Yankton begins at 11:30 a.m.
YANKTON 5, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 4
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Riley Geyer 6-3, 6-3; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Allison Hill 6-2, 6-3; Katie Palmer C def. Addison Gordon 7-6, 6-2; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Monica Whitman 6-2, 6-4; Evie Biers C def. Karalyn Koerner 7-5, 6-2; Meagan Scott Y def. Addie Palmer 6-3, 3-6, (10-2)
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. K. Palmer-Hill 6-2, 6-4; Geyer-Whitman C def. Gordon/Lima-Zapon 2-6, 6-4, (10-5); Biers-A. Palmer C def. Scott-Koerner 3-6, 7-6, (10-2)
JV: Sienna Cuka Y def. Marissa Heidecker 8-5; Sasha Ryherd C def. Tori Miller 8-3; Annie Baumann-Presley Sedlacek Y def. Heidecker-Ryherd 8-3
YANKTON 5, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 4
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Elsa Johnson 6-1, 6-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Halle Karmazin 6-3, 6-1; Anna Westenberg C def. Addison Gordon 6-3, 6-3; Jade TenHaken C def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 6-1, 6-3; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Elsje VanderDussen 6-4, 6-2; Kasey Lemstra C def. Meagan Scott 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Johnson-TenHaken 6-1, 6-1; Karmazin-Westenberg C def. Gordon/Lima-Zapon 6-4, 6-4; Scott-Koerner Y def. VanderDussen/Lemstra 3-6, 6-4, (10-8)
JV: Mackenzie Boyle C def. Sienna Cuka 8-2; Eisley Roark C def. Annie Baumann 8-1; Izabella Green C def. Tori Miller 8-2; Grace Byers C def. Presley Sedlacek 8-5; Boyle-Roark C def. Cuka-Miller 8-1; Baumann-Sedlacek Y def. Green-Byers 8-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.