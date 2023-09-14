The Yankton Gazelles scored a pair of 5-4 victories over strong Class A opponents, beating Rapid City Christian and Sioux Falls Christian in girls’ tennis action on Thursday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.

Yankton edged Rapid City Christian 5-4. For the Gazelles, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Evelyne Lima-Zapon and Meagan Scott won in singles. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski also won in doubles play.

