FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — South Dakota sophomores Gen Hirata and Brithton Senior recorded a pair of All-America second team finishes on Friday at the NCAA Championships inside Tyson Indoor.
Hirata placed 10th in the women’s pole vault competition with a second-attempt make of 13-11 ¾ (4.26m). The next height in the progression would have been a quarter-inch personal best for her (14-3 ½, 4.36m). Hirata earns All-America second team honors for the performance, her first career All-America recognition.
Senior clocked the 10th-fastest time in the men’s 60-meter hurdles in Friday’s semifinals. He clocked 7.79 seconds for the event to finish just .02 seconds off his season best. The final qualifying time to Saturday’s final was 7.74 seconds. Senior garners All-America second team honors for the performance. This marks his second career All-America recognition.
South Dakota’s had 11 women and seven men combine for 41 All-America accolades since the transition to NCAA Division I. Senior follows in the footsteps of his coach Teivaskie Lewin as the program’s only Division I All-Americans in the 60-meter hurdles. Hirata is the fifth woman to garner Division I All-America status in the pole vault at USD.
Two Coyotes – Ethan Bray and Eerik Haamer – are slated to compete today (Saturday) in the men’s pole vault competition scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.