BASEBALL
CLASS A LEGION PLAYOFFS
July 16-17 at high seeds
NOTE: Game 1 on Friday, Games 2 & 3 (if necessary) on Saturday. Winners and host Brandon Valley advance to state, July 23-27 in Brandon
NO. 15 ABERDEEN AT NO. 1 S.F. EAST — Game 1: S.F. East 11, Aberdeen 6
NO. 14 STURGIS AT NO. 3 S.F. WEST — Game 1: S.F. West 10, Sturgis 0
NO. 13 MITCHELL AT NO. 4 RENNER — Game 1: Renner 8, Mitchell 1
NO. 12 YANKTON AT NO. 5 PIERRE — Game 1: Pierre 10, Yankton 0
NO. 11 RENNER POST 307 AT NO. 6 R.C. POST 22 — Game 1: R.C. Post 22 3, Renner Post 307 2
NO. 10 BROOKINGS AT NO. 7 HARRISBURG — Game 1: Harrisburg 12, Brookings 2
NO. 9 R.C. POST 320 AT NO. 8 WATERTOWN — Game 1: Watertown 4, Post 320 2
REGION 2A JUNIORS
July 16-18 at Sioux Falls
Friday’s Games
GAME 1: No. 2 S.F. West 14, No. 3 Brandon Valley 4
GAME 2: No. 4 Yankton 10, No. 5 Harrisburg 5
GAME 3: No. 1 S.F. East 4, Yankton 3, 8 innings
GAME 4: Harrisburg 7, Brandon Valley 1, Brandon Valley eliminated
Saturday’s Games
GAME 5: S.F. East vs. S.F. West, 11 a.m.
GAME 6: Yankton vs. Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser (Loser hosts wild card on Sunday at 3 p.m.)
Sunday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11 a.m.
IF NECESSARY: To Follow
BOB DEERY CLASSIC
July 16-18 at Yankton and Vermillion
13-UNDER DIVISION
Pool A
FRIDAY’S GAMES (Yankton): Yankton Reds 7, Sioux Falls East 6; S.F. East 5, Renner 3; Harrisburg 15, Renner 1; Yankton Reds 10, Harrisburg 2
SATURDAY’S GAMES (Vermillion): Yankton Reds vs. Renner, 9 a.m.; S.F. Coast to Coast vs. S.F. East, 10:30 a.m.
Pool B
FRIDAY’S GAMES (Yankton): S.F. Cyclones 19, Yankton Greysox 7; S.F. Cyclones vs. S.F. West, 4:30 p.m.; S.F. West vs. Rapid City Red, 6 p.m.; Yankton Greysox vs. R.C. Red, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES (Vermillion): Yankton Greysox vs. S.F. West, noon; R.C. Red vs. S.F. Cyclones, 1:30 p.m.
Friendly Games
SATURDAY (Vermillion): Pool A third vs. Pool B third, 3 p.m.; Pool A fourth vs. Pool B fourth, 4:30 p.m.
Championship Bracket
Sunday at Yankton
SEMIFINALS: Pool A first vs. Pool B second, 1 p.m.; Pool B first vs. Pool A second, 3 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
14-UNDER DIVISION
Pool Play
FRIDAY’S GAMES (Vermillion): Brandon Valley 6, Yankton Lakers 4; S.F. East 5, S.F. West 4; Yankton Lakers vs. Gillette, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES (Yankton): Yankton Lakers vs. S.F. West, 9 a.m.; S.F. West vs. Brandon Valley, 11 a.m.; Brandon Valley vs. Gillette, 1 p.m.; Gilette vs. S.F. East, 3 p.m.; Yankton Lakers vs. S.F. East, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY’S GAMES (Yankton): Gillette vs. S.F. West, 9 a.m.; S.F. East vs. Brandon Valley, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.