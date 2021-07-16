BASEBALL

CLASS A LEGION PLAYOFFS

July 16-17 at high seeds

NOTE: Game 1 on Friday, Games 2 & 3 (if necessary) on Saturday. Winners and host Brandon Valley advance to state, July 23-27 in Brandon

NO. 15 ABERDEEN AT NO. 1 S.F. EAST — Game 1: S.F. East 11, Aberdeen 6

NO. 14 STURGIS AT NO. 3 S.F. WEST — Game 1: S.F. West 10, Sturgis 0

NO. 13 MITCHELL AT NO. 4 RENNER — Game 1: Renner 8, Mitchell 1

NO. 12 YANKTON AT NO. 5 PIERRE — Game 1: Pierre 10, Yankton 0

NO. 11 RENNER POST 307 AT NO. 6 R.C. POST 22 — Game 1: R.C. Post 22 3, Renner Post 307 2

NO. 10 BROOKINGS AT NO. 7 HARRISBURG — Game 1: Harrisburg 12, Brookings 2

NO. 9 R.C. POST 320 AT NO. 8 WATERTOWN — Game 1: Watertown 4, Post 320 2

REGION 2A JUNIORS

July 16-18 at Sioux Falls

Friday’s Games

GAME 1: No. 2 S.F. West 14, No. 3 Brandon Valley 4

GAME 2: No. 4 Yankton 10, No. 5 Harrisburg 5

GAME 3: No. 1 S.F. East 4, Yankton 3, 8 innings

GAME 4: Harrisburg 7, Brandon Valley 1, Brandon Valley eliminated

Saturday’s Games

GAME 5: S.F. East vs. S.F. West, 11 a.m.

GAME 6: Yankton vs. Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser (Loser hosts wild card on Sunday at 3 p.m.)

Sunday’s Games

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11 a.m.

IF NECESSARY: To Follow

BOB DEERY CLASSIC

July 16-18 at Yankton and Vermillion

13-UNDER DIVISION

Pool A

FRIDAY’S GAMES (Yankton): Yankton Reds 7, Sioux Falls East 6; S.F. East 5, Renner 3; Harrisburg 15, Renner 1; Yankton Reds 10, Harrisburg 2

SATURDAY’S GAMES (Vermillion): Yankton Reds vs. Renner, 9 a.m.; S.F. Coast to Coast vs. S.F. East, 10:30 a.m.

Pool B

FRIDAY’S GAMES (Yankton): S.F. Cyclones 19, Yankton Greysox 7; S.F. Cyclones vs. S.F. West, 4:30 p.m.; S.F. West vs. Rapid City Red, 6 p.m.; Yankton Greysox vs. R.C. Red, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES (Vermillion): Yankton Greysox vs. S.F. West, noon; R.C. Red vs. S.F. Cyclones, 1:30 p.m.

Friendly Games

SATURDAY (Vermillion): Pool A third vs. Pool B third, 3 p.m.; Pool A fourth vs. Pool B fourth, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Bracket

Sunday at Yankton

SEMIFINALS: Pool A first vs. Pool B second, 1 p.m.; Pool B first vs. Pool A second, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

14-UNDER DIVISION

Pool Play

FRIDAY’S GAMES (Vermillion): Brandon Valley 6, Yankton Lakers 4; S.F. East 5, S.F. West 4; Yankton Lakers vs. Gillette, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES (Yankton): Yankton Lakers vs. S.F. West, 9 a.m.; S.F. West vs. Brandon Valley, 11 a.m.; Brandon Valley vs. Gillette, 1 p.m.; Gilette vs. S.F. East, 3 p.m.; Yankton Lakers vs. S.F. East, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES (Yankton): Gillette vs. S.F. West, 9 a.m.; S.F. East vs. Brandon Valley, 11 a.m.

