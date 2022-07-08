LESTERVILLE — The Lesterville Broncs survived a first-inning grand slam by Tabor’s Hunter Hallock, pounding out 15 hits in a 10-6 victory over the Bluebirds in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday.
With the victory, Lesterville clinched at least a share of the SCL title. The Broncs are 9-1 in league play, 1 1/2 games ahead of Yankton. Yankton has one game remaining, the Broncs two.
Michael Drotzmann went 5-for-5 for Lesterville, which trailed 4-0 four batters into the game. Ethan Wishon homered and doubled. Andy Dollerschell and Cameron Schiltz each had two hits. Tyler Edler doubled, and Tanner Van Driel, Marcus Van Driel and Bryant Knodel each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Slama went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Tabor. Hallock drove in five runs. Chase Kortan doubled. Austin White, Riley Rothschadl, Devin Bell, Alec Martin and Nolan Carda each had a hit in the effort.
Brandon Nickolite settled down after his slow start to pitch a complete game for the win. Kortan took the loss.
Lesterville takes on Wynot on Sunday. Tabor hosts Menno on Sunday.
