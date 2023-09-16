VERMILLION — Nate Thomas was happy to see the “healthy competition” in the South Dakota Coyotes running back room translate to the playing field Saturday.
“I appreciate the guys because we all push each other and love each other,” Thomas said.
Thomas rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns while Travis Theis added 120 yards and two scores of his own as the Coyotes defeated the Lamar Cardinals 35-6 in non-conference college football action Saturday at the DakotaDome.
“Every touchdown I told (Theis), ‘We make each other better. I see you out there making plays. I want to go out there and match your energy,’” Thomas said.
The two saw the field together in multiple situations as USD utilized a lot of two-back formations Saturday.
“He was blocking for me and I was blocking for him,” Thomas said.
“The big emphasis (this week) was to continue to build the running game. It wasn't the performance we (wanted) the last two games. This week, it was it was all about making that better.”
Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said the team can build on the success it had in the package.
“It puts two of our best football players on the field,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of depth at that position with Mike Mansaray and Charles Pierre. That package is a package we need to build on.”
Nielson was proud of the way Thomas made what would have been short gains into longer runs.
“Nate has good vision,” Nielson said. “He’s got that ability to slip contact. It’s hard to get a square shot on a powerful guy, he’s always falling forward for extra yards. He’s got his confidence back. He and Travis ran well today.”
Defensively, Coyotes edge rusher Brendan Webb registered 3 1/2 sacks in the victory one week after teammate Nick Gaes tallied three sacks against St. Thomas.
“The defensive line is a big motivator for me,” Webb said. “I push myself to be as good as they are. Even though it was my week, it’s going to be Micah Roane in two weeks. It’s going to be Blake Holden in three weeks. It’s an explosive defensive line, and that’s what we want to be.”
The Coyotes held Lamar to 2.7 yards per carry in the contest, forcing the Cardinals to throw.
“Every defensive lineman in the country loves to play defensive line when they know the offense has to throw,” Nielson said. “You knew they were going to have to throw to get back into (the game). When they did, we were able to put pressure on the quarterback with our front guys. Defensively, we’re going to look back and (see) a few things technically we could have done better, but the bottom line is that two weeks in a row, nobody has scored a touchdown against us.”
Lamar took advantage of two Coyotes turnovers and scored two field goals to take a 6-0 lead. When the Coyotes could have deviated from the original gameplan, Nielson praised the way the coaching staff stuck with it.
“We did not panic,” Nielson said. “We had a good drive in the second quarter, got the ball in the endzone and got the lead. We executed our gameplan in the third quarter. In the first half, we didn’t have the ball. It was hard to get a rhythm going. Sometimes, when you don’t get rhythm going in the first half, it’s hard to get rhythm going in the second half. Our guys executed well in the second half.”
Theis scored his first touchdown of the game with 2:14 left in the second quarter as USD took a 7-6 lead. The Coyotes scored touchdowns on four straight drives in the second half and did not punt in the game.
“At least (Coyotes punter) Tyler Ebel gets to hold on PAT’s and field goals,” Nielson said. “Otherwise, he wouldn’t have got to play today.”
Lamar, 0-3, hosts Lincoln (Calif.) University Sept. 23.
USD, 2-1, has an early bye week in Week 4 before opening Missouri Valley Football Conference play at North Dakota State Sept. 30.
