BROOKINGS — South Dakota track and field split with in-state rival South Dakota State in a dual meet on Saturday held at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The Coyotes ran away with the women’s title, scoring 77 points to the Jacks 51. The Jackrabbits took home the men’s title with 73 points to the Yotes 62. The meet was scored with five points to the winner, three points to second, two points to third and four points to fourth. Only two athletes from each team counted per event.
South Dakota’s women grabbed event titles in 11 of the 14 events contested.
Highlighting the event titles was sophomore Carly Haring’s victory in the high jump. She cleared a personal best 5-10 ¾ to move to second on South Dakota’s all-time charts behind All-American Megan Glisar.
Coyote freshmen sprinters Erin Kinney and Sara Reifenrath raced to event titles in their first collegiate competition. Kinney, a native of Sioux Falls, clocked 7.68 seconds for 60 meters. The time lands her in sixth on USD’s all-time charts. Reifenrath, named a preseason athlete to watch out of Hartington, Nebraska, took the 200-meter title in 24.48 seconds. The time ranks fourth in program history.
Junior Josephine Starner, who already owns the third-best javelin mark in school history, moved onto the top-10 in the indoor shot put on Saturday. Starner captured the shot put title in 48-5 ½ for the fourth-best mark in program history.
The only Coyote to win multiple individual events was senior distance runner Jonna Bart. Bart swept the mile and 3,000 meters. She led a pack of Coyotes in the mile, winning in 5:08.72, and followed-up with a winning time of 10:25.39 in the 3,000 meters.
Kamberlyn Lamer, who competed unattached without indoor eligibility, captured the pentathlon with a score of 3,667 points. Reigning Summit Champion Holly Gerberding was right on her heels as the top collegiate finisher with 3,518 points.
Junior Deidra Marrison snagged the women’s pole vault title in 13-5 ¼. South Dakota’s vault squad, which ranked No. 2 in the nation a year ago, swept the first eight spots in the event.
Senior Callie Henrich won the weight throw in 60-8 ¾. Her personal best of 65-7 ranks second on USD’s charts.
Without an open 400 race at the meet, senior Alli Wroblewski jumped up in distance and captured an event title in the 800 meters with a winning time of 2:18.47.
Wroblewski also competed on the Coyotes’ winning 4x400-meter relay. Senior Danielle Thompson, sophomore Madison Jochum and Reifenrath joined her to clock a time of 3:53.13.
Also for the Coyote women, Haley Arens (Crofton, Nebraska) was second in the mile (5:10.57) and seventh in the 800 (2:26.45).
The Coyote men took home event titles in five of the 14 events.
All-American Brithton Senior got the Coyotes going with a victory in the 60-meter hurdles. He clocked 8.04 seconds in the event.
Junior Merga Gemeda took first in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:00.12.
Freshman Jacob Jenkins leaped 46-1 ¼ to capture the triple jump in his first collegiate meet.
A pack of current and former Coyotes led the way on the men’s high jump. Zack Anderson (Parker) and Blake Vande Hoef, who competed unattached with only outdoor eligibility remaining, took first and second. Anderson leaped 7-0 ½ and Vande Hoef cleared 6-10 ¾. Junior Jack Durst and redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman both cleared 6-8 ¾ for third and fourth, respectively.
South Dakota edged out State in the men’s 4x400-meter relay by .01. The Coyotes’ relay included sophomore Ardell Inlay, senior Zach Renken, Senior and freshman Demar Francis. The quartet clocked 3:25.94 with Francis taking the anchor.
For the USD men, Alec Atwood (Beresford) was fourth in the 3,000 (9:17.89) and seventh in the mile (4:26.80).
For the South Dakota State women, Jaiden Boomsma (Yankton) was third in the 60 (7.73) and long jump (17-9 1/4). Emma Stewart (Yankton) was second in the long jump with a mark of 18-4 1/4. Sophie Bisgard (Yankton) was second in the triple jump with a mark of 35-7.
The Coyotes return to action in 2021. South Dakota is scheduled to host a pair of home meets next month with the USD Invitational on Jan. 16 and the Dakota Realty Invitational on Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.