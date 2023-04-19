CORSICA — Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Isabella Brouwer won the girls’ 800 meter run at the Jaguar Invite Tuesday.
ACDC’s Jamian Medicine Horn won the long jump with a distance of 18-02.00 while Cambria Ronfeldt won the triple jump with a distance of 30-08.50.
