BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Augustana senior Jake Lee was selected as the Vikings Preseason Golfer to Watch, the NSIC announced Wednesday morning. The Augustana men’s golf team was selected seventh overall in this season’s NSIC Preseason Coaches poll.
Lee, a Parkston grad, returns as Augustana’s lead golfer, finishing the spring 2021 season with a fourth place finish at the NSIC Championships, earning All-Tournament honors. He also led the Vikings’ stroke average for the season with 76.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.