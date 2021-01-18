CROFTON, Neb. — West Central took a 19-11 lead after one quarter and held on for a 58-53 victory over Crofton in an inter-state girls’ basketball showdown on Monday.
Cassidy Siemonsma scored 18 points to lead West Central. Molli Thorton posted 12 points. Rylee Haldeman and Jada Van Deurbeke each scored eight points in the victory.
Jayden Jordan, Kaley Einrem and Lacey Sprakel each scored 10 points, with Sprakel also recording six rebounds, for Crofton. Alexis Folkers and Ella Wragge each scored nine points.
West Central, 8-1, travels to Dell Rapids today (Tuesday) for a Dakota XII Conference matchup. Crofton, 12-3, travels to Wayne today for a Mid-State Conference matchup.
WEST CENTRAL (8-1) 19 11 13 15 — 58
CROFTON (12-3) 11 12 19 11 — 53
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Bon Homme 54
EMERY — Bridgewater-Emery used a 23-point performance by Julia Weber in a 63-54 victory over Bon Homme in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Kerrigan Schultz added 10 points in the victory.
For Bon Homme, Erin Heusinkveld and Kenzie Carson each scored 11 points. Jenae Alberts posted nine points. Hannah Cuka had seven steals, and Jaden Kortan and Olivia Bures each had five rebounds in the effort.
Bridgewater-Emery, 6-4, travels to White Lake to face Kimball-White Lake today (Tuesday). Bon Homme, 2-7, travels to Parkston on Thursday.
Madison 46, Beresford 42
MADISON — Madison outlasted Beresford 46-42 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Zoey Gerry led Madison with 18 points and eight rebounds. Audrey Nelson finished with 10 points. Sophia Vanden Bosch added nine points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Laura Bogue posted 21 points and four steals for Beresford. Kara Niles had 10 points and four steals. Adyson Hansen also had four steals for the Watchdogs, who recorded 18 steals and forced 29 turnovers in the contest.
Madison, 5-4, travels to Sioux Falls Christian on Friday. Beresford hosts Tea Area today (Tuesday).
BERESFORD (1-6) 12 11 12 7 — 42
MADISON (5-4) 14 12 7 13 — 46
Dakota Valley 59, West Sioux 19
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley jumped out to a 26-3 lead after one quarter and coasted to a 59-19 victory over West Sioux, Iowa, in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Rylee Rosenquist finished with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals for Dakota Valley. Peyton Tritz posted 13 points and four assists. Caden Smith scored eight points. Rachel Rosenquist added six rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Dakota Valley, 7-3, hosts Tri-Valley on Friday.
WEST SIOUX 3 0 10 6 — 19
DAKTOA VALLEY (7-3) 26 11 15 7 — 59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.