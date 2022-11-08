The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is Dakota Wesleyan head football coach Ross Cimpl. Cimpl completed his 10th season at the helm of the Tigers on Saturday with a 38-34 victory over Mount Marty. The Tigers are 59-59 under Cimpl, including a 2-9 record this season.
