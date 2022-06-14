Scotland earned a doubleheader sweep of Yankton Fury Fire in 18-under softball action on Tuesday at the Summit softball fields.
In the opener, Scotland built an 8-2 lead and held on for an 11-6 victory.
Keirstyn Krcil went 3-for-3 and Delanie Van Driel doubled for Scotland. Grace Fryda, Trinity Bietz and Nora Robb each had a hit in the victory.
Jadyn Hubbard had a triple and three RBI, and Keyara Mason had a double with three RBI for Yankton. Emma Wiese also doubled. Lainie Keller and Brenna Dann each had a hit.
Krcil struck out two in the win. Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out three.
In the nightcap, Scotland saw a 10-0 lead evaporate, but scored on a Van Driel double in the bottom of the fourth to claim an 11-10 victory.
Van Driel finished 3-for-3, and Bietz went 2-for-2 with a home run for Scotland. Grace Robb went 2-for-2 with a triple and a double. Jurni Vavruska also had two hits. Sara Sebert, Krcil, Audrey Sayler and Nora Robb each had a hit in the victory.
Kelsey O’Neill went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Emma Wiese doubled and singled. Keller had a triple and three RBI. Dann and Hubbard each doubled. Ellie Wiese added a hit.
Grace Robb picked up the win, striking out three. Dann took the loss in relief.
Scotland travels to Tyndall today (Wednesday). Yankton plays in the Yankton Invitational this weekend. Yankton plays in the Yankton Invitational this weekend.
Fury Black 16-15, Dakota Valley 9-0
Yankton Fury Black earned a doubleheader sweep over Dakota Valley in 16-under softball action on Tuesday at the Summit softball fields.
In the opener, Jenaya Cleveland and Payton Moser each homered and tripled as Yankton Fury Black claimed a 16-9 victory.
Jenaya Cleveland finished 3-for-3 with four RBI. Moser had two hits and two RBI. Emma Eichacker had two hits and three RBI. Lucy Yost also had two hits. Emma Herrboldt and Kaylie Heiner each had a hit in the victory.
Ashlynn Stusse homered and tripled, driving in three, for Dakota Valley. Teagan Treglia also had two hits. Rachel Voegeli, Addison Dickson, Brennan Trotter, Silja Gunderson and Sammy Kimbell each had a hit for the Panthers.
Heiner picked up the win, striking out five. Voegeli took the loss.
Chandler Cleveland tossed a two-hit shutout as Yankton won the nightcap 15-0.
Herrboldt tripled and Megan Tramp doubled for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky, Chandler Cleveland, Heiner, Peighton James and Yost each had a hit in the victory.
Kimbell and Raegan Headid each had a hit for Dakota Valley.
Brennan Trotter took the loss, striking out one.
Dakota Valley hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday.
