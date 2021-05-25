NORTH SIOUX CITY — Sioux Falls Christian claimed team honors in the Dakota XII Conference Girls’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Two Rivers Golf Course.
The Chargers finished at 347, beating out Vermillion (365) and West Central (371).
SFC’s Kate Dirksen earned medalist honors with a 78, three strokes better than Canton’s Olivia Sorlie (81). West Central’s Jordyn Driscoll (84), SFC’s Sydney Tims (85) and West Central’s Dakotah Larson (87) rounded out the top five.
TEAM SCORES: 1, S.F. Christian 347; 2, Vermillion 365; 3, West Central 371; 4, Dell Rapids 402; T5, Canton 403; T5, Madison 403; 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 405; 8, Lennox 432; 9, Tea 493
TOP 20: 1, Kate Dirksen, S.F. Christian 78; 2, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 81; 3, Jordyn Driscoll, West Central 84; 4, Sydney Tims, S.F. Christian 85; 5, Dakotah Larson, West Central 87; 6, Kaitlin Tracy, Vermillion 89; 7, Sami Schmidt, Dell Rapids 90; 8, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 91; 9, Megan Brady, Vermillion 92; 10, Olivia Olson, S.F. Christian 92; 11, Karly Doom, S.F. Christian 92; 12, Lexi Squier, Dakota Valley 93; 13, Kensie Mulheron, Vermillion 93; 14, Cecelia VanDenTop, S.F. Christian 94; 15, Claire Lamfers, S.F. Christian 94; 16, Kaylee Olson, West Central 96; 17, Allison Vacanti, Madison 97; 18, Landree Meister, Canton 98; 19, Abby Greenhoff, Dell Rapids 98; 20, Sophia Johnson, Elk Point-Jefferson 99; 21, Elise Hajek, Elk Point-Jefferson 99
