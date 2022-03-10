LINCOLN, Neb. — Shelton overcame a fast start by Hartington Cedar Catholic to claim a 53-37 victory over the Trojans in the semifinals of the Nebraska State Class D1 Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
McKenna Willis scored 25 points to lead Shelton (27-1). Dru Niemack scored 11 points and Emmilly Berglund added 10 points in the victory.
MaKenna Noecker scored 17 points to lead Cedar Catholic (14-16). Ten of her points came in the first quarter as the Trojans built a quick 19-10 lead.
Also for the Trojans, Laney Kathol scored 10 points. Jordyn Steffen finished with seven points.
Shelton took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Trojans 15-3. It pulled away with a 28-15 edge in the second half.
Shelton advances to Saturday’s championship game against Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, a 9 a.m. start at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Cedar Catholic will play Archbishop Bergan for third today (Friday) at 3 p.m. at Lincoln East High School.
SHELTON (27-1)
Addison Burr 0 0-0 0, Brianna Simmons 0 0-0 0, Halie Clark 0 0-2 0, Mayte Martinez 0 0-1 0, Alia Gomez 1 0-0 3, Dru Niemack 3 5-10 11, Sidney Gegg 1 2-2 4, Makenna Willis 7 7-8 25, Emmilly Berglund 4 2-2 10. TOTALS: 16 16-25 53.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (14-16)
Bailey Hochstein 0 0-0 0, Makenna Noecker 7 2-4 17, Kathyne Jones 0 0-0 0, Cadyn Uttecht 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Steffen 2 2-2 7, Samantha Pick 0 0-0 0, Laney Kathol 4 2-5 10, Grace Wortmann 1 0-0 2, Lauren Bernecker 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 14 7-13 37.
SHELTON 10 15 15 13 — 53
CEDAR CATHOLIC 19 3 9 6 — 37
Three-Pointers: S 5 (Willis 4, Gomez 1), CC 2 (Noecker 1, Steffen 1). Personal Fouls: CC 18, S 15. Foule Out: Gegg.
